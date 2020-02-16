COLUMN: How rural America can avoid ‘another century of degraded water’

What needs to be done, the four experts suggest, are forward-leaning actions most farm groups and state legislatures haven’t touched for decades. Now, however, everyone needs to focus on “resilient ways that benefit all Iowans” like taxing fertilizer and feed to trim overuse, monitor manure application to stop over-application, and toughen today’s weak regulatory system.

These long-needed, well informed ideas won’t go away because the ag experts who offer them are Iowa’s most respected ag experts. One is Neil Hamilton, emeritus professor of law at Drake University and a nationally respected ag law expert. Another is Matt Liebman, a professor of agronomy and the H.A. Wallace Chair for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State.

Two University of Iowa faculty members round out the four-person team: Sylvia Secchi specializes in sustainability and public policy and Chris Jones, a research engineer, writes an authoritative, often provocative blog on Iowa water quality.

The four conclude their piece as they began it: with a clear, indispuatable fact.

“The challenge represented by our degraded water is enormous. We know of no problems approaching this magnitude that have been solved through individual actions. Iowans deserve more than meaningless platitudes and dogmatic devotion to voluntary approaches.

“Now is the time to act if we are to avoid another century of degraded water.”

