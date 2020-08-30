COLUMN: ‘How much evidence do you need to vaporize a zombie?’

To come up with that estimate, they compared U.S corn, soybean, and wheat production and exports for 1996 to 1998 with those for the same crops during the 2016-2018 period. What they discovered was both predictable and astonishing.

For example, “US corn accounted for 68.6 percent of world exports in the 1996-1998 period, declining to 35.3 percent in the 2016-2018 period.” In short, American farmers owned two-thirds of the global corn trade in late 1990s but, 20 years later, they clung to a little more than one-third of it.

In the same 20-year period, the U.S. share of global soy complex exports (beans, oil, and meal) fell from 37.1 to 26.2 percent while U.S. wheat’s world export market share dropped from 26.9 to 14.6 percent.

If the three-year starting point is moved back another 20 years, to the 1976-1978 period, the U.S. export share of the global corn market plummets from 81.6 percent then to 35.3 percent in 2016-2018.

Similar, 40-year comparisons reveal that the U.S. share of the global soy market dropped from 64.4 percent in the late 1970s to 26.2 percent today while the wheat share fell from 43.8 to 14.6 percent.