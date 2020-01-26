COLUMN: Home sick? Try Grandma’s cure-all

Tetanus shot? Doctor visit? Why go to the trouble if you already had turpentine, bacon, wax paper, and gauze?

It’s likely Mom received her pharmacological training from her mother, Lottie, who practiced the home art of cure-alls on herself. Unlike Mom, though, most of Grandma’s self-medication featured pint jars of horrible smelling vegetables sliced and soaking in aged, 90-proof whiskey.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

My father played a unwitting role in Grandma’s medicines: He supplied the booze despite never volunteering it.

Since Grandma didn’t drink — at least nothing non-medicinal — she would bring her pints of disgusting vegetables to our house and help herself to Dad’s modest supply of what he called “cheer.” He’d only discover the raid when some farm complication — usually machinery carnage rendered by his Uncle Honey — found him in need of being “cheered.”

Each time, however, Dad just mumbled about how his tea-totaling mother-in-law went through so much “medicine” so fast.

The one time he actually confronted the family’s sneaky quack was after she drained nearly half of a fifth of Wild Turkey that had been a Christmas present from his father. (It was a gentle but firm rebuke; he pointed her to a bottle of something less precious.)