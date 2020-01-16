COLUMN: Hollywood, life, abortion and missed opportunities

When I watched the camera move around to show faces in the Golden Globes crowd listening to Williams, I couldn’t help but think if all the extravagance on display was actually covering up an internal sadness, an awareness of the ugly things that have happened, by choices made in life, or by things that are done that make deep, traumatic impressions. When Williams talked about the things that can happen to women’s bodies, I shuddered to think how she must have suffered. She was doing acting work as a child and was in a TV role as a teenager. We ought to be cautious about letting our views on abortion forget common decency and humanity.

When women seek help after having an abortion, they often can’t see past the abortion. The abortion has marked them, in their minds. Williams was saying abortion made it possible to be who she is. But while celebrating “choice,” it was also quite clear she probably didn’t have much of a choice. Does the industry prefer abortion? Does much of our culture?

Instead of celebrating or decrying Williams and her speech, let this be an opportunity to think differently about abortion. It’s the leading cause of death in the country, and probably the world. This can’t be healthy.