Column: History shows America’s promise can heal our divisions

As Iowa turned the page on a year brimming with hardship, from a deadly pandemic and economic fallout, to civic unrest, a derecho and divisive presidential election, the New Year got off on the wrong foot.

Forty-six years ago this month, I swore an oath to the Constitution as a newly elected representative of Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District. Those were tumultuous times in our nation’s political history. President Richard M. Nixon resigned three months before the midterm elections that would determine representation in the 94th Congress. I was one of the few Republicans newly elected among the “Watergate babies.” Today, Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont and I are the only lawmakers from the class of 1974 still serving.

In those days, public confidence in government was badly shaken. It reinforced my approach to representative government: serve with integrity; hold open, honest dialogue; deliver accountable constituent service; lead with bipartisanship; and, root out wrongdoing to restore faith in our institutions of government.

Since 1976, I’ve participated in 11 joint sessions of Congress to count the Electoral College votes and affirm the duly elected president of the United States. My 12th opportunity is a date I’ll never forget.