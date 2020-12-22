Column: He always hurts the ones who love him

If all goes according to plan, someone will have the honor of blowing up the crumbling remains of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. It could be you. Atlantic City, which loves Trump not, is taking bids on who may push the button.

“This will be done remotely and can be done anywhere in the world as well as close to the Plaza as we can safely get you there!” the auctioneer Bodnar’s promises.

The scheduled date is Jan. 29, nine days after Trump will have left office. Proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

Before there was a President Trump, there was a casino mogul Trump. Most voters apparently didn’t find Trump a good enough president to award him another term. But Wall Street saw him as a flat-out disaster in the casino business. Trump drove his casino empire into six bankruptcies. His investors lost $1.5 billion.

Many of the losers were the little people who had swallowed Trump’s patter about his having magical powers to create wealth that they could share. Trump duped them into buying $140 million in Trump casino stock at a time when two of the properties had already gone bust. That was 1995. By 2005, the investors had lost 90 cents out of every dollar they poured into his failing casinos.