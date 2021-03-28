COLUMN: Hallelujah! We agree to disagree

‘Maybe there’s a God above, but all I’ve ever learned from love was how to shoot at someone who outdrew ya. It’s not a cry you can hear at night, it’s not somebody who has seen the light, it’s a cold and it’s a broken Hallelujah!”
That’s how Leonard Cohen bemoaned the bitterness of love. Or at least that’s how “Hallelujah” devotees (with broken hearts) interpret his biblical-laden lyrics.
However, to hear Cohen, himself, define his ballad-tome, it is something a little different: “This world is full of conflicts and full of things that cannot be reconciled, but there are moments when we can transcend the dualistic system and reconcile and embrace the whole mess and that is what I mean by Hallelujah.”
Maybe that’s what we’re doing when we attempt to end conflicts with the aphorism “There are two sides to every story.” Or when we “agree to disagree” to quell discord in a marriage. I’ve noticed, though, that when couples adopt that sensible agreement, often someone has already filed.
Are there two sides? It certainly doesn’t appear in our political discourse that the “two sides” believe there are “two sides.” It seems that views are often less about being correct than they are about making it clear that any disagreement is wrong.
Cohen’s “Hallelujah” suggests there are reasons for holding opposing views. And that means we must demand that our disagreements are researched with an appreciation for the plausibility of the other. What might be discovered is an ethical path for opposing views.
It is crucial to point out that racial or gender prejudice is not an opinion but is a distorted and inarguably unethical point of view, but in the realm of sentience there are examples. Take the ultimate disparity in ethics called “war.” Certainly, there’s a strong moral position behind ending any war as it is rooted in the position that war ends lives. But on the other side of that ethical fulcrum is the view that war can save lives; the eradication of those who would take lives will, in fact, save more.
While there was isolationist and pacifist opposition to entering the European theater to fight the Nazis in 1941, it was diminished by the roar of nationalism that followed the invasion of Pearl Harbor. Saving Europe, and ultimately ourselves, from a global fascist revolution was morally justifiable.
Take whatever side of that debate you want, and you can feel morally secure.
The stalemate that keeps us from “transcending the duality” in today’s political divide is the result of each side prioritizing the destruction of the objectives and policy of the other even before establishing their own rationale. That malfunction of reason has also invaded our personal space and disagreements over nonpolitical issues are being weighed as moral treason. We seem to have lost the ability to consider any gray area between perspectives where our opinions can gather more evidence without judgment.
I’m paraphrasing Ralph Waldo Emerson, who observed that every person alone is sincere. At the entrance of a second person, hypocrisy begins.
That’s my side of the story, anyway. We can agree to disagree. Hallelujah!
Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.