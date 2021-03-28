COLUMN: Hallelujah! We agree to disagree

‘Maybe there’s a God above, but all I’ve ever learned from love was how to shoot at someone who outdrew ya. It’s not a cry you can hear at night, it’s not somebody who has seen the light, it’s a cold and it’s a broken Hallelujah!”

That’s how Leonard Cohen bemoaned the bitterness of love. Or at least that’s how “Hallelujah” devotees (with broken hearts) interpret his biblical-laden lyrics.

However, to hear Cohen, himself, define his ballad-tome, it is something a little different: “This world is full of conflicts and full of things that cannot be reconciled, but there are moments when we can transcend the dualistic system and reconcile and embrace the whole mess and that is what I mean by Hallelujah.”

Maybe that’s what we’re doing when we attempt to end conflicts with the aphorism “There are two sides to every story.” Or when we “agree to disagree” to quell discord in a marriage. I’ve noticed, though, that when couples adopt that sensible agreement, often someone has already filed.

Are there two sides? It certainly doesn’t appear in our political discourse that the “two sides” believe there are “two sides.” It seems that views are often less about being correct than they are about making it clear that any disagreement is wrong.