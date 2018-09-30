It’s not unusual for Chuck Grassley to be in the national political spotlight. But it’s probably not too much to say there’s rarely been a time when that light burned so intensely.
Grassley conducted last week’s U.S. Senate hearing with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has alleged Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while they were in high school.
As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Grassley oversaw a hearing watched by millions.
He said during his opening remarks he hoped the hearing would be “safe, comfortable and dignified.”
It’s safe to say — and there’s plenty of blame to go around — it often fell short of that goal.
Grassley’s management of the session got a lot of attention in the hours that followed.
USA Today noted the handful of times Grassley interjected into the proceedings.
He interrupted Democratic committee leader Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s opening remarks to respond when she implied Grassley failed to properly introduce Ford; he scolded Feinstein for referencing what he called “unsubstantiated allegations” from other Kavanaugh accusers who have come forward; he enforced the five-minute limit for questioning, including by stopping the Republicans’ designated interviewer; and he stopped Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar from interjecting while the GOP interviewer was asking questions.
Writing for the Washington Post’s political blog “The Fix,” Aaron Blake also noted the numerous times Grassley interrupted or clashed with Democrats on the committee, but also highlighted the difficult position Grassley was in as the committee’s top Republican.
“Grassley is in a tough spot, as then-Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Joe Biden (D-Del.) could tell you of his time leading the (Clarence) Thomas hearings,” Blake wrote. “(Grassley) needs to be sensitive to Ford, but Republicans can’t let Democrats just walk all over them and control everything. Someone needs to stand up for the process the GOP has chosen, and Mitchell and the other GOP senators can’t do it.
“But at times it also appeared as though Grassley was taking things very personally — as one might, given that he has presided over the entire process — and wasn’t as wary of the potentially bad optics as he perhaps should have been.”
Some national columnists were critical of Grassley’s stewardship of the hearing, especially — and not surprisingly — in liberal circles.
David Graham in The Atlantic described Grassley as “a prominent, and often jarring, presence” who “struck a combative tone in his opening statement, promptly tangled with ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein” and frequently interrupted the proceedings.
Graham’s criticism did not stop there.
“As a matter of the chairman’s privilege to speak, Grassley is well within his rights. But as a matter of appearance, he is not acquitting himself especially well,” Graham wrote. “Grassley seems peevish, cranky and stentorian, and keeps finding himself correcting or interrupting women. Such images were exactly what Republicans hoped to avoid.”
Back home in Iowa, liberal groups also were critical of Grassley’s work and the committee’s vote in support of Kavanaugh’s nomination.
The Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault issued a statement it was “furious” about the vote, which it called “shameful” and said “sends a hurtful message to survivors (of sexual assault).”
“Survivors watching the actions of our elected officials are angry about being silenced and ignored. We are angered by Sen. Grassley’s insensitivity and shameful displays during these proceedings,” Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault executive director Beth Barnhill said in a news release.
Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Iowa Republican Party, praised Grassley’s leadership during the hearing and said he was told several Democratic senators did the same.
“I think once again this farmer from New Hartford hasn’t disappointed us, even with the glare of the national spotlight,” Kaufmann said. “I think he’s been fair, and I think he’s been honest.”
Kaufmann defended Grassley against the criticism that he was too quick to intervene when other senators spoke. And Kaufmann accused some of the Democratic Senators, especially Cory Booker of New Jersey, of using the hearing to boost his standing ahead of a possible presidential run in 2020.
Crowdpac, which helps fund Democratic candidates for office, said Grassley’s conduct of the hearing prompted it to start a fundraising campaign to support a potential Grassley opponent. By midday Friday, the campaign had raised more than $95,000.
Grassley is not up for re-election until 2022 and has not said whether he plans to run for another term. He would be 89 years old on Election Day 2022 and 95 at the end of another term.
