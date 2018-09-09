The Republican campaign supporting Kim Reynolds for governor turned up the volume recently.
We have been besieged with an ad onslaught not touting how great Reynolds is but rather how terrible Fred Hubbell was to Iowans when he worked for Younkers. The Republicans’ skill at deception is evident in the TV commercials. The ads contain “testimonials” from individuals who want us to infer they were harmed by the closing of Younkers stores under Hubbell’s leadership. Turns out in the first ad all of the people talking are Republican Party officers trying to appear like ordinary Iowans. Doubtful they ever worked for Younkers.
While it’s true some stores were closed under Hubbell’s leadership, new stores were opened elsewhere. Many jobs were added. Further, many of the employees who lost their jobs were offered positions elsewhere in the company.
Also in the ad, the claim is made Hubbell gave himself a $90,000 raise. Let’s get something straight. Younkers was a corporation, and that means Hubbell’s pay increases would have to be approved by someone else in the company. At his level, perhaps even the board of directors. In any event, he could not do it on his own. So why say that?
In addition, these actions took place over three decades ago. The ads quote Hubbell’s comments from 1986. Now, how relevant is something that happened over 30 years ago to today? And is there any one of us who hasn’t said something 30 years ago we would not agree with today?
When Donald Trump ran for president, Republicans supported him because they wanted a businessman leading the country. Perhaps they don’t realize in business, market conditions change constantly and the response sometimes is to cut back. That sad but true fact of economic life is conveniently overlooked by the Reynolds for Governor group.
How many jobs have been lost by the Branstad/Reynolds closing of mental health facilities in the state? And be clear: Kim Reynolds supported that action. When the state cuts funding to programs, for whatever reason, jobs are inevitably lost. So, it’s bad when Hubbell makes a sound but hard business decision, and when the Republican government does something similar that’s good? Really?
People are all sick of negative and misleading campaign ads. Can we not expect sitting governors to stay clean in their commercials? My question is why did the Reynolds camp immediately begin its campaign with these nasty ads? Is it because there is so little that has been done by this administration except cut programs and hurt Iowans? Perhaps because under the Republican leadership, Iowa has become last in mental health emergency service, created stagnant wage growth, cut aid to higher education, underfunded K-12 education and ranks 39th in state GDP growth? Come to think of it, I wouldn’t be proud of that record either. Hard to brag about that and get elected. I guess they felt compelled to go nasty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.