We have been well trained. We know exactly where to look when seeking for villains, especially greedy villains.
Greed — we all know what it is. It’s that terrible thing that drives “the rich” to steal from the “the poor.” It is the prime motivator of those who run oil companies and banks, or those who know where the stock exchange is.
True enough, these folks can show a lot of greed, but their efforts are child’s play compared to the greed of governments.
There is nothing on this planet greedier than a government.
A lot of cities get 5 to 20% of their operating costs through fines. The majority of these fines are levied on minorities and “the poor.” Suppose a person is working at Friendly Burger. She doesn’t earn enough money to insure her car. So she is fined. She can’t afford to pay the fine. So she is fined again because she didn’t pay the fine and also required to pay the interest on the fine. Finally, her driver’s license is voided. Now she can’t get to work.
Greed.
We are penalized by a government if we allow another government to use our money without interest. If Iowa withholds more of your income than is legally allowed, the state will send back the difference to you the next year. The feds then look at this returned money as income and tax it as if it had never been taxed before.
Greed.
If you are retired and start receiving Social Security, you are in for a number of surprises. If you dare help the economy and your own self by getting a job, the feds will begin to tax part of your Social Security. Why? Because you are now too well off and the Social Security trust fund is running out of money. Why is it running out of money? Because our political elites spent it all. It was a way to buy votes without the hassle of angering voters by passing new tax laws.
Greed.
You improve your own property. A government increases your property tax because your property is now supposed to be worth more, but it is only worth more if you sell it. However, if you sell it, then several governments demand part of the sales price as an income tax.
Property tax is a friendly reminder by government that it owns the land and you just rent it from said government.
That government can raise the rent anytime it thinks it needs more money. And it always needs more money, so it always raises your taxes. There is an upper limit, but those who run governments never look down the road that far. Someone else will be dealing with these obnoxious citizens by then anyway.
Greed.
No, the true believers intone, the government needs money to run schools and other stuff. Yes, it does. But it is doing a really bad job of it. Sort of like a repair shop that charges too much and never really fixes your car.
But it does know how to collect money.
