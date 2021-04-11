COLUMN: Global meatpackers filet U.S. taxpayers again and again

So, today, farmers are receiving less for their livestock and poultry, consumers are paying more their beef, pork, and chicken and meatpackers — the highly integrated link between the two — are paying hundreds of millions in civil and criminal penalties to keep their admittedly crooked system more than profitable to continue operations and expand their global reach.

And expand they are.

On Nov. 10, two months before it announced it will pay $221.5 million to settle “broiler chicken antitrust civil price fixing litigation,” Tyson Foods announced “plans to invest in new processing facilities and expand existing plants in Thailand, China, and The Netherlands.”

In early April, JBS, the global poster child of meatpacker malfeasance, announced that it is prepared to spend part of its 2020 “record cash flow” to both “boost capital spending by as much as 48% this year” and “actively seek acquisitions.”

Meanwhile, according to recent reporting, U.S. taxpayers sent cattle producers $7.17 billion under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Aid, “$2 billion more than any other eligible livestock or crop,” while “(p)ork producers so far have received about $1.14 billion.”