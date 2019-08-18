The 1,743 Democratic candidates for president have descended upon Iowa like the biblical plague in Exodus. Occasionally, one of them will even make the national news, which will echo some candidate’s talking point if it is in line with something the media is currently pushing.
The candidates don’t really care that much about Iowa. If the pilots of their private planes didn’t have a good GPS, most of the them couldn’t even find it. “Iowa, ah, yes. That is some place we fly over between D.C. and California.”
But it is a place to get a little traction.
The politicians land in what must appear to them to be a corn field, then ask their manager which county fair they are visiting. Studying a few Iowa facts on the ride, they roll up their sleeves, stand on a bale of hay, and
say something that hopefully reporters from the real world will echo.
But there are just too many of them, and few people care at this point. A few operatives can get excited, but then they can get giddy over House Bill 34-5672. No one really cares that much, except to say. “Hey, I met that Warren person at the fair. Seems like a pleasant sort.”
The pollsters, however, appear to have nothing else to do, so they ask Iowans who they like. The results don’t tell us much except we are expected to like the most who we are supposed to like the most.
In the last poll, four candidates got over 68% of the Democrats’ approval. The other 1,739 couldn’t manage as a group to get even one-third. Biden, of course was on top, followed by Warren, then Harris, and finally Sanders brought up the rear.
I just realized I don’t have a clue who Kamala Harris is. Sorry. I just took a break and looked her up. Harris will be 54, when and if she is elected. She is a U.S. senator from California and a former district attorney.
I can’t help it, but I like Bernie Sanders. He basically is me, but seduced by the dark side. He will be a very loud (does he ever just talk instead of yell?) 79 on election day.
Joe Biden will be 77, and he looks it. I never liked Biden. He probably is ahead in the polls, not because anyone actually likes him, but compared with the other 1,742 candidates, in lucid moments, he sounds less crazy, and that has to appeal to some.
Ah, then there is Elizabeth Warren.
She actually has a decent background. Her main problem, other than being confused on occasion about her ancestors, is her insistence on buying votes with money from the public treasury.
All this must be frustrating for Iowa Democrats who wish (pray?) that they could dump Trump.
However, this group of aspiring politicians seem more interested in appeasing the far left than getting elected.
Keep in mind that there are more conservatives in America than there are progressives, and far more Trump deplorables than far left crazies.
