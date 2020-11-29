COLUMN: Gambling on the future of food, rural America

Event Two: On Nov. 19, one of Tyson’s key competitors, Smithfield Foods, settled several federal lawsuits filed by plaintiffs “who had sued the company over the stench, flies, buzzards, and truck traffic coming from its industrial swine farms in North Carolina,” noted the Food & Environment Reporting Network, or FERN.

In the opinion that led to the settlements, one of the appellate judges who denied Smithfield a retrial, asked a simple question: “How did it come to this?”

Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III’s answer, based on the facts he had heard in the case, was as succinct as his question: “The decades-long transition to concentrated animal feeding operations (‘CAFOs’) lays bare this connection … (be-tween) animal welfare and human welfare.”

In short, “The dangers endemic to such appalling conditions [are] always manifested first in animal suffering” and, afterwards “the ripples of dysfunction would reach farm workers and, at last, members of the surrounding community.”