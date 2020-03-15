COLUMN: Gaffing his way to the presidency?

Biden recently announced he was a candidate "for the United States Senate." He called the state of Vermont "a neat town." "Make sure you have a record player on at night," he advised an audience and "Poor kids are just as talented as white kids." A Republican who said that would be called a racist.

"We choose truth over facts," said Biden. He botched a line from the Declaration of Independence, saying, "We hold these truths to be self-evident; all men and women created by, you know the thing."

The "thing" to which Thomas Jefferson was referring was God. Apparently mention of the creator's name is taboo among the secular progressives in the Democratic party.

Panahi asserted that Biden has gotten as far as he has because the U.S. media largely covers for him. She then plays the most hilarious and outrageous sound bite of all.