COLUMN: Friendship, persistence produce new law

The author of the legislation was state Rep. Ras Smith, a Democrat from Waterloo. Smith and Burt are friends; they recalled having courses together at the University of Northern Iowa.

That bond gave last week’s bill-signing ceremony even more emotional weight, as Burt and Smith talked about how far each has come in leading to that moment.

They even enjoyed a laugh about it. Burt said he remembered when Smith began his first campaign for the Iowa House in 2016.

“I was actually like, ‘Dang, bro. What do you know about politics?’” Burt said.

And Smith’s answer?

“Nothing,” Burt and Smith said in near unison, both laughing.

“So it’s ironic that we were in class talking about his campaign before he started running, and he was the guy that wrote my bill,” Burt said. “That just dawned on me yesterday.”

Added Smith, “I don’t know if we had any idea where we were going, but to culminate and come to this spot together, that’s big-time. Big-time, bro.”

And for Smith it wasn’t just any bill; it was the first one he wrote that was passed into law.