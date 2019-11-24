There are certain groups that don’t tolerate dissent, so this article will probably come back to bite me, but nevertheless, here goes.
There are professors who spend their entire professional life finding discrimination and justifying victimhood, and then writing and lecturing about it. This is all well and good, except in some cases one gets the impression the motivation is more negative and self-serving than positive.
You will notice that in almost all “revolutions,” be it in Hong Kong, Mao’s China, De Gaulle’s France, or in Vietnam-era Berkley, it is students who are used as cannon fodder. Students have two characteristics that have historically made them the prime target of propaganda efforts. Students are smart, and they are very impressionable. They have literally been taught to believe what they have been told, and being young, they do not have an historical perspective.
If their surrounding “adults” remind them constantly of their victimhood and then lower the standard of repression to the level of a mere glance, what do we expect to happen? Add to this the romance of standing up to the “establishment” in solidarity for a righteous cause, complete with the clenched fist, and you have created the almost perfect dream for a marginalized, impressionable, and smart but inexperienced young person.
This is especially true when young people are entering the age when the consequences of their own behavior are starting to be felt for the first time. Yes, you can fail a class because you didn’t study. No, you will not get that good job with your current GPA. Then, the new adults in their life respond with “safe spaces” and repetitious claims that it is not their fault. It is the evil “others” who are doing this to you.
If anyone is bold enough to look at history, they will find students do respond, but their motives seem more related to romance than reality.
In the late 1960s and into 1970, violent protests broke out at the University of Washington. There were serious physical assaults and property damage. This occurred more than once. The stated but questionable reason: UW actually played basketball with the evil Mormons from BYU. Some faculty, of course, responded by praising the moral courage of the vandals. As I recall, the administration began to act like adults, and when some state authorities threatened to cut off funding to UW, the riots died almost overnight.
The student protests against the Vietnam War didn’t end with the end of the war; for all practical purposes, they ended with the end of the draft.
So much for reality. Raise a clenched fist for romance!
Although I can’t find the quote, I have a memory of a university president saying during this turbulent time, “When I took this job, I promised to be fair. I never promised to be stupid.” University administrators are not known for their ability to learn from experience. It seems that too many of them have promised to be both fair and stupid.
