COLUMN: For GOP, ignorance is bliss

In kindergarten we sang, “In 1492 Columbus Sailed the Ocean Blue,” by Jean Marzollo.
“The Arakawa natives were very nice;
They gave the sailors food and spice.
“Columbus sailed on to find some gold
To bring back home, as he’d been told.
“He made the trip again and again,
Trading gold to bring to Spain.”
Kindergartners couldn’t handle the truth.
“Although the Arakawa natives were very nice,
Columbus wasn’t satisfied with gold and spice.
“So he rounded up 1,500 children, women and men,
And loaded them aboard his ships as slaves in pens.
“Of the natives that remained the Bishop of Chiapas decried,
The ‘inhumanity and barbarism’ toward thousands who died.”
Indeed, Columbus’ journals and those of shocked comrades revealed horrific crimes later whitewashed in textbooks and rhymes.
We’re all grown up, but historical revisionism is still rampant.
Senate Republicans found an unwritten constitutional exception to impeachment that precluded convicting a lame-duck president who foments a coup.
Satirist Andy Borowitz wrote in The New Yorker, “The late James Madison, widely credited with drafting the United States Constitution, said on Saturday that he was concerned that he made the document’s impeachment clause too hard for idiots to grasp.”
Speaking of which, Iowa’s U.S. GOP House trio was unwilling to remove QAnon conspiracy goddess Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Education Committee.
State Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, would ban the New York Times’ “The 1619 Project” or “any similarly developed curriculum” about the real origins of slavery from institutions receiving state aid.
Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones, who led project, won the Pulitzer Prize for her essay about it.
Admittedly, not everyone is onboard with “The 1619 Project,” which contends a primary reason colonists declared independence was “to protect the institution of slavery,” Abraham Lincoln wasn’t committed to equality, and Blacks have “for the most part … fought alone” for freedom.
Contentious, yes, but not derived from whole cloth.
Wheeler prefers Donald Trump’s hastily contrived, muddled antidote, “The 1776 Commission Report,” which declared most scholars have “at the very least disdain and at worst outright hatred for this country.”
The American Historical Association called it an attempt to “elevate ignorance about the past to a civic virtue.”
Wheeler maintains historians are biased, citing an unnamed report (footnotes anyone?) that history departments had “30 Democrats for every one Republican.”
He’d also end public university tenure, a national first, an initiative I’d subtitle, “Teach It Our Way: How Not to Recruit World-Class Academicians.”
Some conservatives have contempt for colleges, because those with degrees voted overwhelmingly against Trump. Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, wants university employees surveyed about their political ties.
Here’s an idea: The Koch family established George Mason University’s Mercatus Center for free-market thinking. So why not find donors to fund the Donald J. Trump Center for Political Lying and Insurrection or the Marjorie Taylor Greene QAnon Conspiracy School?
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.