COLUMN: For GOP, ignorance is bliss

We’re all grown up, but historical revisionism is still rampant.

Senate Republicans found an unwritten constitutional exception to impeachment that precluded convicting a lame-duck president who foments a coup.

Satirist Andy Borowitz wrote in The New Yorker, “The late James Madison, widely credited with drafting the United States Constitution, said on Saturday that he was concerned that he made the document’s impeachment clause too hard for idiots to grasp.”

Speaking of which, Iowa’s U.S. GOP House trio was unwilling to remove QAnon conspiracy goddess Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Education Committee.

State Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, would ban the New York Times’ “The 1619 Project” or “any similarly developed curriculum” about the real origins of slavery from institutions receiving state aid.

Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones, who led project, won the Pulitzer Prize for her essay about it.

Admittedly, not everyone is onboard with “The 1619 Project,” which contends a primary reason colonists declared independence was “to protect the institution of slavery,” Abraham Lincoln wasn’t committed to equality, and Blacks have “for the most part … fought alone” for freedom.