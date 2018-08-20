They have crunched the numbers, and it looks good for Democrats. Call it the data-driven representation of the blue wave.
The data journalism team at Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight.com last week published its projections for all U.S. House races this November, as well as the collective race for the House majority.
The site’s calculations are bullish on Democrats’ chances: FiveThirtyEight gives Democrats a 3 in 4 chance of winning enough seats to earn the majority.
There is reason for optimism for Iowa Democrats in FiveThirtyEight’s projections as well. The site gives Democrats strong odds to defeat incumbent Republicans in Iowa’s most competitive U.S. House districts: the 1st District in eastern Iowa and 3rd District in central Iowa.
FiveThirtyEight gives Democratic challenger Abby Finkenauer a 5-in-7 chance of beating Republican incumbent Rod Blum, and Democratic challenger Cindy Axne a 2-in-3 chance of beating Republican incumbent David Young.
Both are listed among the site’s 25 races most likely to determine control of the U.S. House.
FiveThirtyEight’s models use polling and other indicators, such as past election results and fundraising, to forecast election results. Its numbers are fluid and will be updated daily until the November election.
GOP Senate gains?
It’s entirely feasible Iowa Democrats this fall could win enough seats to earn a majority in the Iowa House, and yet Republicans could build an even larger advantage in the state Senate.
Even if Democrats generally, in Iowa or nationally, are successful in this fall’s election, the Iowa Senate map is challenging for Democrats. And two Democratic retirements have created opportunities for Republicans to add to their 29-20 advantage.
Chaz Allen of Newton has retired in a central Iowa district; Republican Zach Nunn, who comes from the House, will face a to-be-determined Democrat. Former Senate staffer Taylor Van De Krol had earned the nomination at convention after Allen’s retirement but on Friday dropped out of the race citing personal reasons. Local Democrats will have to pick a new candidate to face Nunn.
And Rita Hart left her Senate re-election bid to be Fred Hubbell’s running mate in Iowa’s gubernatorial race. In Hart’s southeast Iowa district, Democrat Patti Robinson will face Republican Chis Cournouyer.
Both races represent possible pick-ups for Republicans, meaning the Iowa GOP could expand its control over the Senate even in a year when Democrats could potentially pick up seats — and perhaps even the majority — in the House.
In addition, Republicans are virtually guaranteed to pick up a seat after the retirement of Republican-turned independent Sen. David Johnson. The only candidate in the race to replace Johnson in the western Iowa district is Republican Zach Whiting.
Iowa a model
Iowa’s nonpartisan process of redrawing legislative boundaries every 10 years will be the subject of an event held in Washington and hosted by The Harkin Institute.
“Drawn Out: How Iowa Got Redistricting Right,” will be held Sept. 18 at the National Press Club. Amy Walter, national editor of the Cook Political Report, will lead a panel discussion that will include former Iowa League of Women Voters President Jean Lloyd-Jones, Iowa Statehouse officials involved in the design of Iowa’s redistricting process and its implementation now, and current and former Iowa Statehouse reporters.
