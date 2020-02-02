COLUMN: Finding meaning in living

Last weekend I tuned in to “highlights” of the impeachment trial, and nothing was a surprise. Democrats pointing to witness-supported evidence that “the president placed his personal political interests above the interests of the United States” and Republicans excusing what reeks as unconstitutional as nothing more than the unconventional Trump style that populism craves. Television tedium often directs thoughts inward, and I began thinking about what calibrates my own ethical compass. And then, in the midst of introspection, the untimely death of Kobe Bryant flashed across the screen.

The news of the nine victims silenced all other events. In the days that followed I spent an inordinate amount of time thinking about life and its fragile nature. I say “inordinate” because living is activity, not the cognition of it, yet it is the consideration and evaluation of our actions that lead to better lives.

A bigger question arose: If life is so precarious, what is its meaning? Poet/philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson once wrote: “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived.”