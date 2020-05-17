COLUMN: Fighting the virus of racism

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I’m been home-isolated now for 1,128 hours and counting. You might think, therefore, COVID-19 is all there is to talk about. But, what’s left to discuss that hasn’t been in this paper already? No, my thoughts have wandered elsewhere. I’ve been thinking about another disease.

I’ve been thinking about racism.

Racism, like a novel virus, spreads most prolifically when its existence is denied. It is only from calling attention to it, isolating its carriers, that it can be contained.

“Who are the carriers?” I asked myself. I’m a white male in America and I’ve benefited from policies that favor white males in America. I have no trouble buying a home, getting a loan, or staying in my car when pulled over. At least not because of the color of my skin.

Am I a carrier?

Pew Research reveals it’s harder for minorities to get approved for conventional mortgages and often pay higher interest rates.

The Prison Policy Initiative reveals disparities in our criminal justice system between black and white Americans.

Or we can just pay attention to how injustice is realized, i.e. Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, Michael Brown ...