COLUMN: ‘Feeding you like family’ takes a family

In short, it’s a “solution” that worsens today’s distribution problems.

A far better fix would be for Congress to order USDA to take the billions Perdue’s complex program will cost and just add the money to existing SNAP accounts so hungry, poor Americans can buy the food they actually need.

Congress can also order USDA to streamline the SNAP application process so even more Americans can get temporary, preloaded cards — say, in amounts of $50, $100, or $200 — to use at local markets for local food.

Also, Congress should permit every SNAP cardholder the option of ordering and paying for home-delivered food online without penalty. Today’s state-by-state authority is an outdated, bureaucratic mess.

None of these steps involves boxes, trucks or spoilage, and each promises more food will get to more people in more places more easily. Better yet, local food creates local jobs — something every community, rural and urban, desperately needs now.

If you think it’s too good to be true, remember, we’re already doing it. In fact, Jake and Dawn Trethewey have been feeding their local community since 2005 because they know it takes a family to feed you like family.

