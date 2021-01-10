COLUMN: Fascism is Trump's legacy

Sinclair Lewis, a onetime Courier reporter fired after a month for being too radical (which he recounted while accepting the 1930 Nobel Prize for Literature), supposedly once stated, “When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.”

Fascism came Wednesday draped in Trump and Confederate flags hoisted in the U.S. Capitol by a mob wearing Trump, MAGA, QAnon and Camp Auschwitz shirts and trying to derail certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

The face of fascism — not respect for the rule of law — is President Donald Trump, quick to embrace the flag while denigrating military leaders and cloaking himself in faux religiosity.

Trump alerted his Army of the Gullible to an assault on the peaceful transfer of power Dec. 19, tweeting, “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, be wild!”

Then he incited them Wednesday, “We’re going to walk down there (to the Capitol), and I’ll be there with you,” as Rudy Giuliani implored, “Let’s have trial by combat.”

Instead, Trump watched on TV while his “very special people” desecrated the Capitol. White House Counsel Pat Cipollone reportedly warned staffers not to engage in treason.