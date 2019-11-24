They were not modern paved highways which these nations were migrating upon. Dirt passages, frozen in the winter, muddy and flooded in the spring, and followed by dry dust in August. Shelters were not provided. They slept where they stopped. Horses, pushed beyond endurance, became lame, then died and were eaten by desperate participants. Children became malnourished and perished as well as the older members of the march.
Twenty-five hundred miles later the nations of the Cherokee, Creek, Chickasaw and others arrived from their settlement in the Southeast region of the United States to their new location in Oklahoma. Officially, these developments were known as the Indian Removal Act of 1830. It is remembered today as the Trail of Tears. To make way for western expansion, approximately 100,000 Native Americans were moved two-thirds of the way across the country, with promises and treaties being broken almost every step of the way. An estimated 15,000 died en route, and even more after resettlement.
It was and is a stain on our nation’s history, and one we should remember when we look to the most recent developments in the troubled land of the Middle East. This is because, if you like reruns, you can watch one now. The president of the United States, in a unilateral move, agreed with the president of Turkey that our allies, the Kurdish people, including the army that fought for us and with us to defeat ISIS, could be displaced from location near the Turkish border.
When the U.S. removed our troops, which were serving as a barrier between the Kurds and the Turks, Turkey moved quickly. Kurds had to flee with what they could carry. Homes were left vacant, shops abandoned, and their soldiers were seen being executed, laying on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs. International observers described it for what it was: pure genocide. There are winners, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad all gained. For the United States, the picture is muddier. Some of our troops are out of the combat zone but at the tremendous cost of being established as an unreliable ally.
The president says he will deploy 400 soldiers and equipment to guard oil fields in eastern Syria. If we do so, the Syrians have threatened to attack. Iraq has made clear we are not welcome there. It appears the entire U.S. policy in the Middle East has collapsed. But there is still one positive step that can be taken.
That step is PL 480. So that all my Republican readers can relax, it was a program started in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower and is known as the Food for Peace program. Basically, the government purchases farm commodities, and then through the USAID (Aid for International Development) distributes it to countries and populations in need. Since the inception of the program, food has been distributed to over 150 countries and served over 3 billion people.
For example, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, PL 480 was one of the chief programs we used to help stabilize both the new Russian Federation government and the New Independent States of the Former USSR.
To this suggestion, I would add three observations. First, there is no additional cost to the taxpayer, these food stuffs have already been purchased and stocked. Second, it doesn’t necessarily have to involve U.S. military personnel because we frequently use private voluntary organizations like the Red Cross for distribution. Finally, although probably minor, the use of stored agricultural products may give a modest boost to farm commodity prices given the surpluses we have already on hand.
There is probably a final reason that won’t be found in a business manual. We are Iowa, we are a farm state and it is or should be deplorable to us that people anywhere suffer starvation. We are in the business of preventing this from happening.
Like the Native Americans walking into an uncertain future so long ago, maybe modern America can, with the help of farmers, see that the fate of our former friends, whom we betrayed, receive a better fate.
