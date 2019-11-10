I am Iowa born and raised and have always rooted for the Hawkeyes. While living in Los Angeles I attended every Iowa Rose Bowl appearance and cheered along with other Iowa ex-pats in bars anytime the Hawkeyes were televised.
Where we go to college, however, often becomes our primary allegiance, and I’m a Northwestern University grad. So, I will admit, there is one game each year when I root for the team playing against Iowa.
I was a lonely Wildcat hiding my purple and white socks in a sea of black and gold when I attended a game between my alma mater and the Hawkeyes. I was there to enjoy the event by showing as little bias as possible, but at this particular game I took note of the tribal quality of fandom in a way I hadn’t before.
A ball carrier from Iowa was racing toward the sideline and was hit hard by a Northwestern linebacker right as he was going out of bounds. A flag was thrown and Hawkeye fans cheered the inevitable “unnecessary roughness” call.
The officials convened and two were quite adamant about something. The flag was then picked up and the official announced: “There’s no flag on the play!”
The Iowa fans were furious.
The JumboTron showed the play and the alleged crime and it wasn’t a foul. The runner was leaning over the line, but his feet were in bounds. A woman behind me wearing black and gold-striped overalls was unconvinced.
I leaned back and said: “It was a legal hit.”
“B@!!&#t!” she bellowed back. “It wasn’t even close! You don’t know what you’re talking about!”
She was convinced, along with all the other Hawkeye fans around me, they’d been cheated.
Soon after, as fate would have it, Northwestern had the ball in a nearly identical sequence. A Wildcat was hit and flew into the Iowa bench. No flag. The Hawkeye fans were perfectly satisfied that it was a correct no-call while Northwestern fans protested.
The woman tapped me on the shoulder: “I suppose you think that was a foul.”
“Nope,” I replied. “He was in bounds just like the Iowa guy.”
“B%5E!&#t,” she grumbled again.
That’s how fans are. Our team never gets enough calls and officials are always blind when things go the other way. That perspective is no different when applied to our politics. And I don’t just mean between Republicans and Democrats, but the entire spectrum of competition. When our side wins it is justice; when another side prevails it is only because they caught a break.
Human nature, it seems, just might be the enemy of reason.
Should tribal allegiances determine right and wrong? Perhaps there is hope for objectivity if we apply to politics the perspective of sports analysts. I watched the replay on television and when the “flagrant foul” was committed, the commentator said: “That was a good call by the officials to pick up the flag; it was a clean hit.”
The commentator, with no reason for bias, only saw the facts.
How about that?
