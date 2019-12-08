The TV in my Hotel Ukraine room in Moscow in November 1987 offered two programs: a chess match and variety show. A green sign above was indecipherable in Cyrillic.
While editor of the Courier, I was in the Soviet Union on an American Society of Newspaper Editors tour. At a dinner with foreign correspondents, I was told the sign warned about an overheated TV. News accounts blamed 5,490 fires in 1985 on exploding TVs. A Russian joke was that their missiles weren’t armed with 10 nuclear warheads, but combustible TVs and toasters. Russia couldn’t make a decent consumer product — then or now.
But it does excel at weaponry, assassinations (Polonium, anyone?) and “dezinformatsiya.”
In 2013, Gen. Valery V. Gerasimov, the Russian Armed Forces chief of staff, described the potency of disinformation: “The role of nonmilitary means of achieving political and strategic goals has grown, and, in many cases, they have exceeded the power of force of weapons in their effectiveness.”
For those who didn’t get the memo, Fiona Hill, once the Trump administration’s top Russian expert, offered a refresher course to the House Intelligence Committee while calling Ukrainian interference in the 2016 “a false narrative” propagated by Russia.
“President (Vladimir) Putin and the Russian security services operate like a super PAC,” she said. “They deploy millions of dollars to weaponize our own political opposition research and false narratives. When we are consumed by partisan rancor, we cannot combat these external forces as they seek to divide us against each other, degrade our institutions, and destroy the faith of the American people in our democracy.”
Dezinformatsiya has been rampant in Europe, covering up Russian misdeeds and dividing democracies:
After Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over Ukraine in 2014 by a Russian-made missile, killing 298, Russia blamed the CIA, then Ukrainians for targeting the Russian presidential
- jet.
- To
keep Sweden out of NATO, Russians forged letters supposedly signed by the Swedish defense minister and circulated articles alleging NATO could attack Russia from Sweden without its approval, while NATO soldiers could rape Swedish women with immunity from
- prosecution.
- To
undermine German leader Angela Merkel’s immigration policies, they perpetuated a false story about an immigrant raping a 13-year-old Russian-German
- girl.
- Prior
to the British vote on leaving the European Union, Russian propaganda outlets Russia Today and Sputnik ran more pro-Brexit articles than Vote Leave and Leave.EU
- websites.
- During
the 2017 referendum by Catalonia (Barcelona is its capital) to leave Spain, Russians distributed five million pro-separatist messages on social
- media.
- Amid
the French “yellow vest” protests over gas price hikes, Russian outlets created stories on French police brutality, President Emmanuel Macron’s incompetence and anti-immigrant sentiments — posting 1,600 times daily on Twitter and retweeting false
- accounts.
During the Cold War, Communists called leftist dupes “useful idiots” — a term now applicable to far-right pawns in Putin’s manipulation game.
Russia’s latest czar, no doubt, revels watching everything unfold on a South Korean-made TV.
