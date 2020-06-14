COLUMN: Explaining ' white privilege' to my biracial grandson

Sidney Thompson was a physicist at the Brookhaven National Laboratory and his wife, Mary, a day care provider on Long Island in suburban New York, where I lived until age 10.
They were extraordinary people, my parents’ best friends and my godparents.
Their skin was dark, but race was foreign to me — until I used the “N-word” at home, which I had overheard in school, unaware of its connotation.
My mother lectured me and washed my mouth out with soap, cleansing it from my vocabulary forever.
When we moved to San Diego. I was desperate to make friends.
On one outing, someone in our group yelled, “Get the (N-word) off ‘our’ beach.” I was stunned and said nothing, worried about alienating these “friends.”
That still bothers me. I vowed it wouldn’t happen again.
As a supermarket “box boy,” I worked with a sweet Hungarian immigrant until she made disparaging remarks about black customers. So I called her on it. She never spoke to me again.
I went to UCLA. One of my off-campus jobs was at a downtown Los Angeles home improvement store. The white, black, Latino, Asian and gay employees mirrored our clientele, including the likes of comedian Red Foxx of TV’s “Sanford and Son.”
Outside of work, we took turns hanging out on each other’s turf and gaining new experiences. I ate “hog maws” and “hog tails” — not staples on Jewish menus. We ribbed each other about differences, but got along fabulously.
Fast-forward to becoming Courier editor in 1983. During Black History Month, we did features on individuals and issue-oriented stories, hoping to shatter stereotypes.
That prompted a Call the Courier question: “When is White History Month?” My response: “March-January.”
One local attempt at racial understanding was “Racial Study Circles” discussion groups. An exercise included shopping together. Entering a department store with a black, female reporter, she predicted being followed by a salesclerk as if shoplifting, while I’d be politely asked, “Can I help you?”
She nailed it.
Following George Floyd’s death, I was watching a CNN clip with Brooke Baldwin tearfully citing her “white privilege” while interviewing a black Minneapolis city councilwoman.
My grandson, Julian, 12, sat beside me. He wanted to know about “white privilege.” He lives in suburban Des Moines, identifies as “biracial,” which is otherwise African American, and hasn’t experienced overt discrimination.
Telling your flesh and blood that he’s different and will be entering a world that will superficially judge him is a heart-rending moment.
But it’s daily life for African Americans, and it exacerbated my relatively lame efforts to make a difference.
The widower Thomas Jefferson made his wife’s half-sister, Sally Hemings, his consort at 14. She was three-quarters white, but forever his slave. So much for “all men are created equal.”
That reflects the gap between American myths and reality. We must strive to be inclusive. Doing so requires opening our hearts, while exiting our comfort zones and pursuing ways to effect change.
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.
