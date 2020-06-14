COLUMN: Explaining ' white privilege' to my biracial grandson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sidney Thompson was a physicist at the Brookhaven National Laboratory and his wife, Mary, a day care provider on Long Island in suburban New York, where I lived until age 10.

They were extraordinary people, my parents’ best friends and my godparents.

Their skin was dark, but race was foreign to me — until I used the “N-word” at home, which I had overheard in school, unaware of its connotation.

My mother lectured me and washed my mouth out with soap, cleansing it from my vocabulary forever.

When we moved to San Diego. I was desperate to make friends.

On one outing, someone in our group yelled, “Get the (N-word) off ‘our’ beach.” I was stunned and said nothing, worried about alienating these “friends.”

That still bothers me. I vowed it wouldn’t happen again.

As a supermarket “box boy,” I worked with a sweet Hungarian immigrant until she made disparaging remarks about black customers. So I called her on it. She never spoke to me again.