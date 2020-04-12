COLUMN: Existing COVID-19 test data unreliable

Medical tests cannot pragmatically detect very small amounts of a virus, so the test will have a certain degree of “sensitivity,” i.e., the smallest amount of virus it can detect. The tests must also be “specific.” Which simply means that if it is supposed to be measuring COVID-19, it is not actually measuring something else.

In addition, a good test will have “external validity.” The test must work in the real world, not just under ideal conditions in the laboratory.

Some researchers have pegged the current tests at about 15% false negative. That means for someone who is infected, there is a one in seven chance they will test negative.

Doing the math, if the true infection rate was 10% and a test with 85% accuracy was given to 100,000 people, instead of 10%, the test would incorrectly indicate that 22% had the virus.

Not everyone is tested, however, which creates another problem.

Suppose the death rate from the virus was said to be 2%; if people who were untested were not infected, then the death rate would remain 2%.

Assume instead that those not tested had the same infection rate as those tested, but only 10% of the population was tested. Now the calculated death rate is 0.2%.

In other words, if the tests were given randomly and they are not perfect, they will overestimate the percent of infected people. Since the tests are not given randomly, and not everyone is tested, they will overestimate the death rate.

Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.

