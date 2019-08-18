Where is the “conserve” in conservatism? What part of modern conservatism is predicated on preservation? Certainly not of our resources or general health.
Where is “conservation” in policies to reclaim as much public land as possible to exploit more of our natural resources? The U.S. government has already sold leases for 12 national parks to oil and gas companies for exploration and drilling.
President Trump has targeted 83 environmental protections to roll back, compromising our air, water and land.
What is the cost/benefit of more production if health, even survival, are lower priorities? Once we diminish public lands, where do we stop? Will common sense regulate limits? Has it ever? There’s a lot of lumber in Yosemite, you know.
It should be noted the Department of the Interior adds $360 billion annually to our economy from national park tourism and thousands and thousands of jobs created.
If our economic system was actually designed to create fair and boundless opportunity, at least a point could be made to lease public lands. However, decades of well-financed political engineering has secured unbridled prosperity for only a small percentage of Americans. Most Americans face flat wages, increasingly limited opportunities, and exorbitant health costs.
When did this contradiction of name and values begin? This is important to ask because we are at an impasse at understanding America’s greatness.
Conservatism as political ideology means to preserve traditional values and it was Republican President Theodore Roosevelt’s “Square Deal” that was drawn to preserve the value of our natural resources, to protect consumers, and to contain the oligarchy that destroys democracy.
Today those directives are contrary to Republican policy.
The shift from those values began, in earnest, during the revival of classical economics in the 1980s. Conservatism since has been mesmerized by supply-side economics and has convinced Republican voters that paying more for services and consumer protections is better than paying taxes.
The result has been even thinner pocketbooks for most Americans while costs of living have risen more steadily than income.
And the Democrats trying to change that failed trickle-down paradigm are branded “socialists.”
It was Republican President Abraham Lincoln who preserved a Union dedicated to the path of freedom and equality. Roosevelt, gave us national parks. And it was another Republican, Dwight Eisenhower, who cautioned that the military industrial complex would drain our social responsibilities. But it has been modern conservatism that has shifted those values away from the preservation of the Constitution’s “general welfare” and toward economic and social disparity.
It is now incumbent upon Republicans to recalibrate that ideological compass. And to join those trying to restore America with ideas to advance opportunity, improve access to education and health care, and to secure the quality of water, land, and air.
Things a great America would “conserve.”
