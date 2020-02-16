COLUMN: Ernst vote is political cowardice

In 1956, John F. Kennedy wrote “Profiles in Courage,” a book of short biographies describing acts of bravery and integrity by eight United States senators.

The book profiles senators who went against the wishes of their party to do what they felt was right. Ultimately, they received severe criticism and lost popularity because of their actions. Nonetheless they did the right thing. The book was a best-seller and was awarded a Pulitzer Prize. I think a ninth person should be added: Mitt Romney.

Romney had the courage to go against the wishes of Donald Trump worshiper and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and vote to hear witnesses at the president’s impeachment trial. He also voted against Trump’s acquittal. This was extremely hard for Romney, but he went where his conscience and faith led him: Do the right thing. It will probably cost him, but he was the only Republican with the courage to do this.

