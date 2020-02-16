COLUMN: Ernst vote is political cowardice

In 1956, John F. Kennedy wrote “Profiles in Courage,” a book of short biographies describing acts of bravery and integrity by eight United States senators.
The book profiles senators who went against the wishes of their party to do what they felt was right. Ultimately, they received severe criticism and lost popularity because of their actions. Nonetheless they did the right thing. The book was a best-seller and was awarded a Pulitzer Prize. I think a ninth person should be added: Mitt Romney.
Romney had the courage to go against the wishes of Donald Trump worshiper and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and vote to hear witnesses at the president’s impeachment trial. He also voted against Trump’s acquittal. This was extremely hard for Romney, but he went where his conscience and faith led him: Do the right thing. It will probably cost him, but he was the only Republican with the courage to do this.
Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst did not have this courage, choosing instead to continue to remain one of Mitch’s minions. Make no mistake, Ernst’s reluctance to follow Romney’s lead can’t be justified by anything resembling principle. She feared a negative reaction in her election year. Courage is doing the right thing even with the possibility of personal loss, and she showed no courage. There was no doubt she was always going to vote against Trump’s removal. She made that abundantly clear from the outset. But how could she vote against hearing from additional witnesses? Almost 75% of Americans thought witnesses should be heard and about the same number in Iowa. Around 50% of Republicans agreed. So, was Ernst representing Americans with her vote? Nope. Was she representing Iowans? Nope. Was she even representing Republicans? Nope. She was representing McConnell and her own political future, pure and simple.
When Ernst was elected she promised many things, but she has failed miserably. She was ineffective in preventing a Trump policy that resulted in the closing of Iowa ethanol plants. Iowa farmers have suffered because of Trump’s failed trade policies that she supported. Remember how she promised to got to Washington and “Make ‘em squeal?” She certainly hasn’t done that. The only squealing I’ve heard was her squealing with delight when McConnell pats her on the head. After five years in the Senate, not had a single major piece of legislation she proposed has become law. Is she draining the swamp? Hardly. Turns out she has received quite a bit of “dark money” where the source of the money — a political nonprofit or a super PAC — is publicly unknown.
Senators, indeed any elected officials, have a hard road to follow. How to vote is a daunting decision. I prefer those who vote for what they perceive as being in the best interest of the state and country and is the right thing to do. Many times these are hard things to balance and they might conflict, but that goes with the job.
Does Iowa want a senator who represents Iowa and Americans or kowtows to Mitch McConnell? We’ll find out in November.
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus and former head of the economics department at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.