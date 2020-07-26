COLUMN: Elitist isolation

Then last week, Bari Weiss responded to being removed as an editor and not offered another position by writing a “scathing” open letter to the NYT publisher. She claimed the paper failed to defend her against bullying and the paper’s refusal to print news that doesn’t reflect ideological orthodoxy.

Weiss wrote, “The paper of record is, more and more, the record of those living in a distant galaxy, one whose concerns are profoundly removed from the lives of most people.” Further, “Nowadays, standing up for principle at the paper does not win plaudits. It puts a target on your back.”

She continued, “They have called me a Nazi and a racist; I have learned to brush off comments about how I’m ‘writing about the Jews again.’”

Former New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson responded, “the idea that The New York Times is edited by a cabal of left-wing journalists is just not true.” She actually argued that most of the opinion columnists at the Times are centrists, but maybe a bit liberal.

This is the same group of people who did not see Trump being elected in 2016.