COLUMN: Elitist isolation

Some have warned for decades that the American elites have increasingly isolated themselves within a self-serving cultural bubble. They are losing contact with much of the world outside and are becoming increasingly hostile towards it.
They write for each other. They give prizes to each other, and now they are becoming remarkably unliberal to any opinion or source of information that counters their isolation.
This has been amply demonstrated by the so called “cancel culture,” and it is reflected in almost all media sources, including the “paper of record.”
The New York Times hired Sarah Jeong as a board member in 2018. She, of course, had a Harvard law degree. She also had demonstrated, four years previous to this, that she had strong racial, age, and gender biases. She had tweeted, “Oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.” She characterized “dumbass f—king white people” as pissing dogs, and suggested that whites should, “live underground like groveling goblins.”
No problem. NYT stood by their decision to hire her. Her comments were dismissed as being only “insensitive.” Jon Levine writing in the New York Post stated, “Some called her remarks racist.”
You think?
Meanwhile, editor James Bennet left the paper, and his assistant was demoted because they decided to publish a conservative op-ed by a U.S. senator.
Then last week, Bari Weiss responded to being removed as an editor and not offered another position by writing a “scathing” open letter to the NYT publisher. She claimed the paper failed to defend her against bullying and the paper’s refusal to print news that doesn’t reflect ideological orthodoxy.
Weiss wrote, “The paper of record is, more and more, the record of those living in a distant galaxy, one whose concerns are profoundly removed from the lives of most people.” Further, “Nowadays, standing up for principle at the paper does not win plaudits. It puts a target on your back.”
She continued, “They have called me a Nazi and a racist; I have learned to brush off comments about how I’m ‘writing about the Jews again.’”
Former New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson responded, “the idea that The New York Times is edited by a cabal of left-wing journalists is just not true.” She actually argued that most of the opinion columnists at the Times are centrists, but maybe a bit liberal.
This is the same group of people who did not see Trump being elected in 2016.
For decades the American left has become increasingly isolated from the country they claim to represent. Anyone to the right of George Bush II was characterized as being on the “far right.” For years, the term “far left” was never used in media sources.
Part of that was propaganda, but much of it was the reaction of elites who compared everything to themselves, living isolated within their own cultural bubble. As Weiss put it, the NYT, “didn’t have a firm grasp of the country it covers.”
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!