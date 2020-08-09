COLUMN: Elegance is a sign of respect

We’ve come to devalue elegance and ignore courtesy partly because of a social dictate to relax, chill, be casual. All of those things are relatively benign, but they contribute to diminishing service and attitude.

I understand casual. As we evolve toward enlightenment there’s an advancement of individual expression; the resistance to conformity can mean a freer expression of one’s self and ideas. That’s good. But there just might be a counter-result where some standards diminish.

When I had a restaurant our goal was fine dining. I loved it when people put on nice clothes to come in. It was an appreciation for what we were doing. A lot of guys wore t-shirts and baseball caps, and while that was fine and they received the same attentive service, I noticed.

My wife and I always dress up to acknowledge the environment provided for us.

My mother was a flight attendant in the 1950s and often remarked at how special it was that everyone put on evening attire to fly. And service was extraordinary.

In conversation we have evolved toward casual language. Slang and abbreviations have their place, but the rules of language are often set aside with “Why bother?”