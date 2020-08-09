COLUMN: Elegance is a sign of respect

This column is brought to you by a grumpy, old man. I believe customer service in America has been suffering for a long time. I have very few experiences where I walk away thinking “that made me feel appreciated.”
The list is long. A malt shop that can’t make a milkshake, an airline representative who’s annoyed when asked to change a flight, a restaurant refusing to replace a burger they mangled, an appliance store where chatting amongst themselves was a larger concern than my need for a new dishwasher.
COVID has refocused service training to be more customer-centric, but has also revealed an epidemic of shoddy manners.
Why is this? Or is this just another “OK, Boomer” complaint?
My theory is that customer service is a casualty of increased automation, short-sighted economics (low wages) and a long-simmering societal trend toward nonchalance.
Recently I posted a picture on social media of Cary Grant from 1947 dressed in a great looking, three-piece suit out on the street in New York. His photo was juxtaposed with a very mismatched contemporary man. It was not a fair comparison since we don’t know the situations, but clearly the intention of the meme supported my observation that we are becoming a more casual society.
Could this be a reflection of a malaise that is affecting the way we speak and how we treat each other?
We’ve come to devalue elegance and ignore courtesy partly because of a social dictate to relax, chill, be casual. All of those things are relatively benign, but they contribute to diminishing service and attitude.
I understand casual. As we evolve toward enlightenment there’s an advancement of individual expression; the resistance to conformity can mean a freer expression of one’s self and ideas. That’s good. But there just might be a counter-result where some standards diminish.
When I had a restaurant our goal was fine dining. I loved it when people put on nice clothes to come in. It was an appreciation for what we were doing. A lot of guys wore t-shirts and baseball caps, and while that was fine and they received the same attentive service, I noticed.
My wife and I always dress up to acknowledge the environment provided for us.
My mother was a flight attendant in the 1950s and often remarked at how special it was that everyone put on evening attire to fly. And service was extraordinary.
In conversation we have evolved toward casual language. Slang and abbreviations have their place, but the rules of language are often set aside with “Why bother?”
Often, I think, manners of the past are thrown into the waste bin of progress because the past is filled with grievances, injustices, and systemic issues that we have fought (or are fighting) to overcome. But could there be something of value in the way we present ourselves, in our awareness of others and the environment we are in?
Is being more casual necessarily from heightened enlightenment? Or could a little elegance elevate our respect for one another and our service?
Meanwhile … you kids stay off my lawn!
Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.
