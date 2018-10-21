In 1997, Congress passed the “50 States Commemorative Coin Program Act,’’ which authorized the mint to stamp a commemorative quarter for each state. The back of each coin is emblematic of its state’s unique history, traditions and symbols. The Iowa coin has artwork, selected by Iowans, that represents Iowa’s “Foundation in Education.” According to the mint, “Iowans have cared about education since the state’s earliest days. Iowa became a state in 1846, and Iowa’s first high school opened a few years later.”
We have long taken pride in calling ourselves the “Education State.” Maybe somebody should tell that to the Republicans in Des Moines.
Over the last eight years, state aid to public education in the state has fallen in real terms. Quick economic lesson: “Real” means adjusted for inflation. For example, if your income goes up by 6 percent but prices go up by 8 percent, your real income falls by 2 percent. The Legislature has been appropriating more dollars for education, but the increase has been less than inflation so schools are actually worse off. This has been described as “underfunding.” Even though districts have been given some more flexibility, many of the additional dollars are earmarked by the Legislature for professional development and not for instruction. More money but no increase in instructional capacity. Schools are being asked to do more with less.
It is having an effect. Iowa ranks 18th in the nation in spending per student and we get what we pay for. Our average ACT score ranks 19th in the country. The state’s school system reports just 15 percent of 11th and 12th graders score high on AP exams, about half of national average of 29 percent. We rank 33rd in number of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
The Republicans tell us the state can’t afford to spend more because of declining tax revenues. Well, that’s because the Republicans have given large tax breaks to the wealthy and to business. Can there be anything more shortsighted than to sacrifice the future of our youths by underfunding education in order to give money to the well-off today?
Higher education has also felt the squeeze. When I came to Iowa in 1973, state appropriations covered about 75 percent of the cost of running the University of Northern Iowa. Today that number is less than 45 percent. UNI’s state appropriation last year was about the same as in 1999 in actual dollars. Adjusted for inflation (real values), it is significantly less. Community colleges have fared no better, and they are forced to cut back as well. The Republicans have decided to make students pay more tuition for a college education. No wonder student debt is so high.
Is this what we really want? Have we become so self-centered we are more concerned about tax cuts for the rich and business that we are willing to let something we focused on with pride slip into mediocrity? Is the present more important than our children’s future? If you vote for a Republican for state office in November, are you voting for the “Education State?”
Given the recent past, probably not.
