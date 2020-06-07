COLUMN: Editing can warp the truth

We are being lied to, and we are demonized if we dare object.
Suppose you were a well-known and sometimes controversial person being interviewed by a media outlet. There will be at least two people interviewing you, maybe as many as four. The “reporter” asks you a question about your family life. You respond, “My wife … ah, yes. I wouldn’t say she is pretty … actually she is beautiful.”
That night you tune in and find the “news” anchor looking very concerned, and then presenting your interview. What they play is this:
“My wife … ah, yes. I wouldn’t say she is pretty.” The anchor, who is frowning, then closes out the segment by claiming you are a sexist and a hypocrite for advocating family values.
For this to happen, someone ordered the recording cut at the point that would harm you the most. Further, the anchor is either ignorant, or she knows she is purposely propagating something that is not true.
The other people present at the interview know what has happened. They not only know what you said, but what you meant. They now say nothing.
This happens daily in the media.
In mid-May, Attorney General William Barr was interviewed by NBC. He was asked a trip-wire question about the judgment of history of his actions. He replied it depends on who writes history and then went on to give a thoughtful answer to the reporter’s question. On “Meet the Press,” the recording was played without Barr’s full response. It was cut so his serious answer was missing. The moderator, Chuck Todd, then slammed Barr for being cynical and not being serious about the “rule of law.”
Someone purposely cut the recording. Everyone involved knew it was cut, and everyone involved knew why. Todd was either ignorant, or he was totally aware he was presenting a falsehood. He was either a dupe, or his indignation was an act.
NBC later apologized and acknowledged they had been “inaccurate.” The Associated Press picked up the story about the apology, and issued a carefully crafted and very short article without ever mentioning what was left out of Barr’s statement. They did, however, have room to repeat Todd’s outrage as if it were the truth.
Remember, if there is a recording, then there was a recorder. The people making that recording knew what actually occurred. The people editing that recording knew what they were editing. The talking heads were either ignorant, in more ways than one, or they knew they were purposely propagating something that was not true.
They could convince themselves they are raising awareness about a greater truth, but that is not what they claim they are doing.
Other denials:
- All women should be believed. Nonsense. All women should be believed the same as everyone else.
- Elected officials will save us. It has been stated that the best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with an elected official.
What is the difference between a demonstration, a protest, and a riot?
Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
