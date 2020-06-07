COLUMN: Editing can warp the truth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are being lied to, and we are demonized if we dare object.

Suppose you were a well-known and sometimes controversial person being interviewed by a media outlet. There will be at least two people interviewing you, maybe as many as four. The “reporter” asks you a question about your family life. You respond, “My wife … ah, yes. I wouldn’t say she is pretty … actually she is beautiful.”

That night you tune in and find the “news” anchor looking very concerned, and then presenting your interview. What they play is this:

“My wife … ah, yes. I wouldn’t say she is pretty.” The anchor, who is frowning, then closes out the segment by claiming you are a sexist and a hypocrite for advocating family values.

For this to happen, someone ordered the recording cut at the point that would harm you the most. Further, the anchor is either ignorant, or she knows she is purposely propagating something that is not true.

The other people present at the interview know what has happened. They not only know what you said, but what you meant. They now say nothing.

This happens daily in the media.