COLUMN: Economy is not all for voters

The conventional wisdom is presidential elections are heavily influenced by the economy. In 1992 James Carville supposedly said something like, “It’s the economy, stupid.” The point being the Clinton campaign should focus mostly on the economy and less on other variables.
That phrase has been misinterpreted to imply people are concerned about the macroeconomy: things like the unemployment rate, inflation rate, GDP growth and other economic variables. The reality is people are concerned about economics, but mostly their personal economics. Do they have good-paying jobs with decent benefits, healthy incomes, and job security? The well off generally support the person in office even during a recession, while an unemployed person will be unhappy with the current office holders even if the macroeconomy is great. Right now, the great majority of families are in decent shape. Not great by any means, but getting by reasonably well. Please don’t misunderstand. I am well aware of the struggle many families have, and they absolutely should have help. I am unhappy with an inequitable distribution of income and wealth, and we should do something about it.
According to the U.S. Government’s Department of Housing and Urban Development, median annual family income in the U.S. for 2019 was about $75,000. That means half of the families receive more than that and half less. Further, the poverty level for a family of four is about $26,000 per year. Thus, median family income is almost three times greater than the poverty level. Currently about 12% of the population is considered living in poverty. By comparison, in 2012, the poverty rate was 15% with an unemployment rate twice the current level at 7.7%. A soft economy, yet Barack Obama was elected to a second term. So maybe it really isn’t only the economy that matters. I hope not.
I like to think Americans are deeper than just money. Certainly we all want more goods and services to consume. Nicer clothes, bigger house, fancier car, and the best of what our country has to offer. Nonetheless, we also care about much more. We are a nation that cares about people and decent behavior. We are not a country that wants walls to keep people out or to separate kids from families. We don’t want a president who alienates our friends abroad or bullies our trading partners. We don’t want a president who is foul-mouthed, insulting, and demeaning to women.
We do want a president who appeals to our best side and not our worst instincts. We do want a president who respects the Constitution. We do want a president who will set a good example and inspire us, leading us to rise above ourselves. We do want a president who is respected internationally and is not a laughingstock.
We don’t yet know which Democrat will be running against Donald Trump. However, while some will disagree with the nominee, rest assured the candidate will be a positive influence not only on our country but on the world. America needs to retake its place as a world leader and positive example. We should accept nothing less.
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus and former head of the economics department at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.