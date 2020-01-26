COLUMN: Economy is not all for voters

The conventional wisdom is presidential elections are heavily influenced by the economy. In 1992 James Carville supposedly said something like, “It’s the economy, stupid.” The point being the Clinton campaign should focus mostly on the economy and less on other variables.

That phrase has been misinterpreted to imply people are concerned about the macroeconomy: things like the unemployment rate, inflation rate, GDP growth and other economic variables. The reality is people are concerned about economics, but mostly their personal economics. Do they have good-paying jobs with decent benefits, healthy incomes, and job security? The well off generally support the person in office even during a recession, while an unemployed person will be unhappy with the current office holders even if the macroeconomy is great. Right now, the great majority of families are in decent shape. Not great by any means, but getting by reasonably well. Please don’t misunderstand. I am well aware of the struggle many families have, and they absolutely should have help. I am unhappy with an inequitable distribution of income and wealth, and we should do something about it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}