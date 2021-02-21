COLUMN: Dumb, dumber, dumbest

In the satirical 2006 film “Idiocracy,” a future is shown where everyone is, to be polite, not very bright. There is no intellectual curiosity, little rational thought, and ultimately no logical concept of justice. The film was amusing because everyone knew it was satire. We all knew modern people were actually getting smarter, the so-called Flynn Effect.
New research coming out of Europe, however, has shown that “Idiocracy” might be prophetic. Results show that since mid-1970s, each birth cohort has about seven fewer IQ points than the previous generation.
Put bluntly, Europe and North America are getting dumber.
New research claims the IQ of people has fallen by an average of more than 14 points over the past century. Other methods of measuring intelligence, which do not depend on reading or education skills, have shown the same thing.
In my own limited experience, and in the area in which I was raised, the highest unadjusted ACT and SAT scores occurred in the mid-1960s. Ironically, this was achieved in a school system that covered over 17,000 square miles. A system that consisted of not much more than one administrator, a secretary, a car, and an office in the county courthouse.
In private, older professors have admitted their current students are nice people, but, in general, are not good students. Textbooks once contained print. They are now glossy outlines with lots of pictures and personal experiences. The first statistics class I taught mathematically derived the analysis of covariance on the classroom board from scratch after they found an error in my lecture. My last class had a textbook which never mentioned this statistic and featured colored pictures to show a student how to use Excel.
Why?
One theory blames the education system. Another points out that women of higher intelligence are having fewer children. Still others have blamed living in an overly soft environment, or the influence of computers and social media. All of these probably interact.
It would be easy to blame the decline on the masses. Instead, we could say the intellectual rot started at the top.
In a recent article, writer David Solway opined, “The number of people incapable of lucid argument and civil debate, whether Internet trolls, social media vulgarians, angry progressivists, media ignoramuses and intellectually challenged political leaders, is legion. It is therefore by no means astonishing that the greatest civilization the world has ever known, the Judeo-Christian West, is subsiding into a state of cognitive expiry, prone to fantasies and delusions, unable to confront and parse the reality of the world, oblivious to the symbiosis of man, history and nature, distracted by pseudo-scientific baubles, bereft of spiritual substance, and foreign to the very idea of truth.”
I have been assuming our systems were being run by 14-year-olds because they didn’t act like adults. Perhaps adult intelligence is just harder to find.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
