COLUMN: Dumb, dumber, dumbest

In the satirical 2006 film “Idiocracy,” a future is shown where everyone is, to be polite, not very bright. There is no intellectual curiosity, little rational thought, and ultimately no logical concept of justice. The film was amusing because everyone knew it was satire. We all knew modern people were actually getting smarter, the so-called Flynn Effect.

New research coming out of Europe, however, has shown that “Idiocracy” might be prophetic. Results show that since mid-1970s, each birth cohort has about seven fewer IQ points than the previous generation.

Put bluntly, Europe and North America are getting dumber.

New research claims the IQ of people has fallen by an average of more than 14 points over the past century. Other methods of measuring intelligence, which do not depend on reading or education skills, have shown the same thing.

In my own limited experience, and in the area in which I was raised, the highest unadjusted ACT and SAT scores occurred in the mid-1960s. Ironically, this was achieved in a school system that covered over 17,000 square miles. A system that consisted of not much more than one administrator, a secretary, a car, and an office in the county courthouse.