COLUMN: Don't fear America's true history

President Trump said recently that public schools are teaching our children to hate America. He bases this on the “far-left facism” that in his words is “the liberal war on American culture.”
“Our nation,” he said, “is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children.”
To be clear, this is not a new accusation (liberals hating America) but is only the latest from decades of that drumbeat.
“Liberals hate America” has been attached to anything that opposes the Republican/conservative agenda. When President Obama stated to the Muslim world that “the Americans are not your enemy” and admitted to historical policy errors, the right cried “He hates America. America must never apologize!”
When minorities call attention to the systemic racism they endure, conservative pundits have said “they hate the country that has embraced them.”
Social programs to help Americans are dubbed “socialist” and “anti-American” even by Americans who need and use those programs.
That’s how tribal American politics have become.
When the president says liberals (facists in his mind) are “defaming our heroes” who is he referring to? Confederate Lt Gen. John Brown Gordon for whom Fort Gordon is named? Gordon also was the head of Georgia’s chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.
Is the president talking about George Pickett, who led the infamous Pickett’s Charge at Gettysburg and for whom Fort Pickett is named? Well, he fled to Canada to avoid being executed as a traitor. Is that an American hero?
Are our schoolchildren really being indoctrinated with hatred for our history, or are they perhaps finally learning the real story? In fact, are we all learning the real story?
American history is flawed, and stories about chopping down cherry trees and “I cannot tell a lie” fables are being revealed as the fairy tales they are. History, if it is to be authentic, must be truthful, and that will reveal some shameful realities. What isn’t shameful is the founding ideal of America; a land where freedom can prosper under the authority of equality.
Does true history mean we must erase our admiration for George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin because they all at one time owned slaves? I will go on record to say “of course we can honor them.” They believed slavery should one day be abolished, yet they subordinated the controversial issue to their goal of securing unity and independence. The course of our true history has revealed their judgment was expedient and contradicted their own revolutionary cause, but the prevailing feeling among them was that their charter of freedom and equality was strong enough to one day correct that mistake.
The American fable, which has been mistaken for generations as its actual history, has resisted critical analysis of our founding and the story that has followed. Perhaps today, with a view that favors truth, our children will learn what freedom, democracy and equality really mean.
And, perhaps one day they will correct our mistakes.
Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.
