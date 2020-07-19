COLUMN: Don't fear America's true history

Is the president talking about George Pickett, who led the infamous Pickett’s Charge at Gettysburg and for whom Fort Pickett is named? Well, he fled to Canada to avoid being executed as a traitor. Is that an American hero?

Are our schoolchildren really being indoctrinated with hatred for our history, or are they perhaps finally learning the real story? In fact, are we all learning the real story?

American history is flawed, and stories about chopping down cherry trees and “I cannot tell a lie” fables are being revealed as the fairy tales they are. History, if it is to be authentic, must be truthful, and that will reveal some shameful realities. What isn’t shameful is the founding ideal of America; a land where freedom can prosper under the authority of equality.