COLUMN: Donald Trump is no Republican

How about free trade, long a cornerstone of Republican philosophy? Trump has torn up trade agreements and imposed tariffs on products from our allies, not just China. Heard any Republican complaints about that? No.

Historically, Republicans have also been wary of the Russians. Is that still true? Apparently not anymore. Not a peep from Republicans about the coziness of Trump and Vladimir Putin. Where are they on this one? Nowhere to be seen.

Remember how the Republicans have railed against executive orders by Democrat presidents? Turns out Trump has issued 181 of them in three years for an average of 60 per year, while Obama had 276 in eight years for an average of 35 per year. It’s turning into Trump’s favorite tool, and is a great way for him to get around Congress and anyone else. What do you hear from Republicans? Silence.

And here’s a major foundation of Republican thought: A commitment to family values and marital fidelity eschewing extra-marital affairs. Trump’s life is the antithesis of this, but the lack of criticism by Republicans is deafening.

It’s pretty clear Trump is a long, long way from traditional Republican values. So, I ask not only my friend but all Republicans: Do you really think Donald Trump is a Republican? Loyal Republicans have to ask themselves if they are satisfied giving up what they have believed in and supported for decades simply because a fake Republican has decided a new set of party principles is more appropriate for him. Give in to Trump or fight for their party’s core values. The choice is theirs.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

