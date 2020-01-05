I think I might be the problem. I am old, so old that I am beyond the age where you could call me “boomer.” I am white, I am Democrat, and I live in rural America. In short, by every standard of political diversity, I am utterly unqualified to participate in the Democratic National Committee’s nominating process. In this year’s election cycle, I am as welcome as a pumpkin on the 4th of July.
This is the recent attack on rural America. We should not be playing the important role we do because our state lacks two key components that make up the base of the national Democratic Party. Iowa’s population of African-Americans and Latinx is too small to have a significant impact on candidates running here. We lack diversity!
I think what the established cadre of political pundits want is for us to withdraw from our first-in-the-nation status and (a) be quiet and (b) find contentment in watching the flashing lights of the candidates’ airplanes as they fly over us at night heading either to California or from California back to Washington.
Now it is conceded Iowa’s population of Latinx and people of color is small. The former make up 6% of the voting pool of Iowans and the latter 4%. Knowing this, nothing more need be said. Goodbye Iowa, hello Georgia.
Such a step would warm the hearts of every member of the GOP. Such a short-sighted maneuver by the DNC would increase substantially the polarization of the body politic. First, it would be throwing agriculture’s only voice out of a significant role in shaping farm policy and the economic impact that is almost destroying our small towns. Iowa doesn’t speak just for Iowa, but the hog farmer in Missouri, the soybean grower in Texas or the wheat producer in the western states.
But far more important, it is insulting and racist. It is insulting to whites and minorities because it implies these two groups aren’t concerned about anything but immigration and civil rights. Further, it wants us to assume minorities don’t confront the same the challenges that face all Americans. All groups, regardless of ethnicity, religious or racial makeup, struggle with child care, affordable health care, the solvency of Social Security, wage stagnation, and the list goes on. Every problem they have, chances are white America has too. Further, as the old white guy, I do not like being told I am not appalled by the president’s immigration policies, the higher rate of imprisonment of minorities, and the elimination of discrimination protections in all forms.
It is racist because it has all the appearance of endorsing the president’s policy that the Republican Party is the party for whites. Please remember, the president didn’t run on the platform of jailing people who commit white collar crimes and building more jails to hold the titans of Wall Street.
You want to play into the president’s hand, let us eliminate Iowa because it isn’t diverse enough, a code for too white.
Finally, we must remember something else. Iowa for the heartland, New Hampshire for New England to start the process. But there is a long way to go when voting is done in these two early states, and the population immediately thereafter becomes very diverse. With states like Texas, California and Arkansas among the nine states participating in Super Tuesday, the variety of issues which candidates will have to consider simply explodes. Super Tuesday, it has been held correctly, is far more important in determining who the eventual nominee is than the early states that simply narrowed the field. The successful candidate will have to address, directly, issues that are of major concern of all factions of the party.
Lastly, a successful political party is not one that ties diverse interests into a bundle of advocacy like firewood gathered to start a campfire. The Democrats will be successful when they weave common concerns under a banner of shared beliefs as to what this country is and should be in the coming decade.
I respectfully suggest you don’t do that by starting the campaign by throwing rural America off the bus.
