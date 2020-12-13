COLUMN: Diversity trumps ability

When selecting his vice president, Joe Biden made it clear the person would have to be female, and it certainly would help if the candidate was also a “person of color.”
This is very much like saying that only a man with Irish ancestors could be the next vice president. No woman or anyone whose ancestors came from anywhere but the islands in the northern Atlantic could be vice president, irrespective of any other qualities, skills, or attributes they may have. Further, a Washington Post headline read: “Biden bets on a diverse Cabinet and staff to handle the problems of a diverse nation.” How so?
The media is too busy reminding us of how wonderful this is to be distracted by such a question.
In discussions of issues, are Biden’s cabinet members supposed to advance the interests of their department or the interests of their own identity? Should the secretary of state be more interested in how Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the concerns of American minorities or in his global interests as China’s leader?
Is it the secretary of agriculture’s job to make sure that farmers are “diverse” or that the nation has an adequate and safe food supply? What we are seeing is the result of a spoils system based on identity politics.
“Diversity” is a word that few people care to define. In the past, prestigious schools such as Harvard defined it in terms of geographical diversity. Everyone in the nation should have equal access to the American upper class, guaranteed by elite schools. OK, but at that time almost all Jews in America lived around New York City, so a Jew with better credentials would be denied entrance in favor of someone from Seattle, which is a clear case of discrimination.
If Biden’s diverse cabinet was in place during this period, would the secretary of state, who was chosen perhaps because she was Jewish, spend her time and energy addressing Jewish complaints against Harvard, or would her time be better spent attempting to reunite Europe in such a way that would prevent a world war?
A professor once suggested that if universities were truly interested in diversity, they would hire some Nazi instructors. One student, who took this literally and obviously missed the point, said the idea frightened her, and that the professor was a racist for mentioning it.
Other than being an editorial in itself about the ironic state of “higher” education, it highlighted how narrowly “diversity” is viewed by educators, activists, numerous bureaucrats and their nonquestioning acolytes.
I once attended a mandatory diversity training session; the presenter was asked if she had ever heard of any negative consequences of diversity. It was obvious from her reply that it had never crossed her mind.
The economist Thomas Sowell argues that “diversity,” as commonly applied, is more negative than positive. He states, “It has not been our diversity, but our ability to overcome the problems inherent in diversity, and to act together as Americans, that has been our strength.”
It appears Biden has never read Sowell.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!