COLUMN: Diversity trumps ability

When selecting his vice president, Joe Biden made it clear the person would have to be female, and it certainly would help if the candidate was also a “person of color.”

This is very much like saying that only a man with Irish ancestors could be the next vice president. No woman or anyone whose ancestors came from anywhere but the islands in the northern Atlantic could be vice president, irrespective of any other qualities, skills, or attributes they may have. Further, a Washington Post headline read: “Biden bets on a diverse Cabinet and staff to handle the problems of a diverse nation.” How so?

The media is too busy reminding us of how wonderful this is to be distracted by such a question.

In discussions of issues, are Biden’s cabinet members supposed to advance the interests of their department or the interests of their own identity? Should the secretary of state be more interested in how Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the concerns of American minorities or in his global interests as China’s leader?

Is it the secretary of agriculture’s job to make sure that farmers are “diverse” or that the nation has an adequate and safe food supply? What we are seeing is the result of a spoils system based on identity politics.