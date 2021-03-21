COLUMN: Discourse in modern America

Have you noticed something odd about our public debate? Consider these actual examples.
Mr. X is paid to offer opinions. He generally says positive things about Group Y, but he disagreed with one policy and said so publicly. Group Y responded by stating that they are good people, therefore disagreeing with the policy exposed Mr. X as a bad man. Group Y never offered a counter-argument to Mr. X’s opinion.
A group of journalists who work for Mr. X’s competitors pick up the story. The journalists, whose job supposedly is to report the news, explain why Mr. X is a bad man. They also do not offer a counter argument to Mr. X’s opinion, but do find other sources who claim Mr. X is a very bad person.
The journalists want to know why Mr. X’s employer doesn’t fire Mr. X.
If you express an opinion in modern America, those who dislike your opinion are not required to present counter arguments. They simply declare themselves virtuous, and then attack the bad person who dared express an unwanted opinion.
Now consider Professor Z. In a class lecture Z used a feminist argument, which evidently is no longer in vogue. One student took great offense. Did she offer any counter-argument? Did she ask Z questions in class? Did she talk to Professor Z after class, in the hall, or in his office? Did she engage Z by any communication medium? No.
She dropped the class and went to the most public source she could find to tell the world that Professor Z was a very bad person.
She was full of virtue. She disagreed with a view presented in a lecture, therefore Z was bad.
Most of us don’t have to express opinions in public, so let’s look at another scenario.
Suppose you are at work and a colleague comes to you and says he is a communist. What do you do? Would you run to your boss and demand this person be fired? Would you tell the person you will never socially interact with him again?
Being a rational person, you probably would ask the person why and have a polite conversation.
After all, Sen. Joe McCarthy has been dead for 63 years.
Now, suppose you are at work and a colleague comes to you and says he disagrees with your views on gender. What do you do? Would you run to your boss and demand this person be fired? Would you tell the person you will never socially interact with them again? Or being a rational person, do you ask the person why and have a polite conversation?
A recent survey found that more than 70% of academics said they would be uncomfortable even eating lunch with a person with incorrect views of gender.
If you are virtuous in modern America, you don’t have to be rational and polite. Just label anyone who dares disagree with you as a bad person and demand they be condemned by society.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.