COLUMN: Discourse in modern America

She dropped the class and went to the most public source she could find to tell the world that Professor Z was a very bad person.

She was full of virtue. She disagreed with a view presented in a lecture, therefore Z was bad.

Most of us don’t have to express opinions in public, so let’s look at another scenario.

Suppose you are at work and a colleague comes to you and says he is a communist. What do you do? Would you run to your boss and demand this person be fired? Would you tell the person you will never socially interact with him again?

Being a rational person, you probably would ask the person why and have a polite conversation.

After all, Sen. Joe McCarthy has been dead for 63 years.

Now, suppose you are at work and a colleague comes to you and says he disagrees with your views on gender. What do you do? Would you run to your boss and demand this person be fired? Would you tell the person you will never socially interact with them again? Or being a rational person, do you ask the person why and have a polite conversation?

A recent survey found that more than 70% of academics said they would be uncomfortable even eating lunch with a person with incorrect views of gender.

If you are virtuous in modern America, you don’t have to be rational and polite. Just label anyone who dares disagree with you as a bad person and demand they be condemned by society.

Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.

