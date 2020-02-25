COLUMN: Democrats’ rules forebode contentious convention

‘Democrats never agree on anything, that’s why they’re Democrats. If they agreed with each other, they’d be Republicans.” — Will Rogers

With roughly 1% of the 2020 primary votes cast and more or less counted, Democrats are tempted to panic. Partly, it’s traditional. “Democrats in Disarray” is a perennial headline at this stage.

That said, there are good reasons for concern. Bernie Sanders appears to be verging upon a conniption fit. His campaign sent out a recent fundraising email complaining, “We are under attack — from the corporate media, from the Democratic establishment, from Buttigieg and Biden’s super PACs, and from the corporate media.”

You read it right. Sanders is so alarmed by press criticism that he assailed the “corporate media” twice in one sentence.

Hint: All news media is corporate by definition.

Elsewhere, Sanders has taken to arguing that a plurality of earned delegates — not a majority — should suffice to win the Democratic presidential nomination.