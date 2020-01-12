COLUMN: Democrats’ real motive is to control your money
COLUMN: Democrats’ real motive is to control your money

It would be interesting and informative to propose a slight change in what the Democrat candidates are proposing. After emphasizing what they will make “free,” they are all, one way or another, demanding that we be forced to give the government more of our money.

Are they really interested in helping the homeless, the sick, the aged, and the poor? Or are they primarily interested in getting elected and controlling the American people and their wealth? Let’s test the sincerity of their humanitarian hearts by simply suggesting a small change.

Suppose we agree to implement ALL their ideas, with one small modification. Keep in mind the liberal insistence that we (those who have won “life’s lottery”) should be happy to pay our “fair share” to the less fortunate. So be it. They can pass laws forcing us to give more of our money, but here is the catch. The government will not get it. Instead of sending more to the government, we will be forced to give the money directly to the charities of our choice.

Since the candidates are quick to tell us of their love not only of “the poor,” but also of democracy, we will all get the opportunity to essentially vote with our dollars, and to be charitable all at the same time.

It would actually help “the poor” more than the government system.

Governments are very expensive. It’s not a cosmic accident that the suburbs around Washington, D.C., are some of the richest in the world.

Sending a dollar to the government to help the poor is like taking a homeless person out to dinner and allowing him to have the leftovers from your meal.

Do you think that Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and whoever else is running (Joe Biden is not running, he is walking) would agree to this?

Never.

You see, they are not only in the business of buying votes with other people’s money, they are very seriously into the business of power and control. They are interested in giving a dollar to “the poor” only if it is a dollar they control. Their primary interest is not “the poor,” but the dollar, and the elections and the power that dollar can buy.

Perhaps, you think this is overly harsh and unfair.

If these candidates are even half literate, and let us assume they are, then they know their proposed plans usually come back to bite the very people they are supposed to help and harm the individuals who are actually trying to help.

We must conclude, therefore, that their proposals are essentially a way of buying an election as a path to power.

More to the point, what is the endgame?

Marx was at least honest (or naïve) enough to outline what his philosophy would produce — the communal utopia. So, what are the ends our liberal politicians are seeking? Since no one on earth is poorer than the poor in government-created utopian communes, we must conclude that they, much like their stated enemies, are seeking power.

Dennis Clayson Mug

Dennis Clayson

Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.

