COLUMN: Democrats’ real motive is to control your money

Sending a dollar to the government to help the poor is like taking a homeless person out to dinner and allowing him to have the leftovers from your meal.

Do you think that Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and whoever else is running (Joe Biden is not running, he is walking) would agree to this?

Never.

You see, they are not only in the business of buying votes with other people’s money, they are very seriously into the business of power and control. They are interested in giving a dollar to “the poor” only if it is a dollar they control. Their primary interest is not “the poor,” but the dollar, and the elections and the power that dollar can buy.

Perhaps, you think this is overly harsh and unfair.

If these candidates are even half literate, and let us assume they are, then they know their proposed plans usually come back to bite the very people they are supposed to help and harm the individuals who are actually trying to help.

We must conclude, therefore, that their proposals are essentially a way of buying an election as a path to power.

More to the point, what is the endgame?