COLUMN: Democrats must seize the center

I think a better explanation of the vote is not fear, but that 43 senators actually like Trump and support and agree with what he does: fiscal irresponsibility, removing worker protections, polluting the environment, ignoring climate change, ignoring international agreements, gutting Obamacare, and so many more actions, not to mention his nastiness and refusal to return the loyalty he demands. So let me repeat: The 43 like what he does. And perhaps more importantly, many if not most Republican voters feel the same way. Trump has given voice to what they think but have been conditioned to not say. They love him for it. It’s a sad comment and gives insight into the current schism in the party. Traditional Republicans are in angst over the control exerted by Trump and his followers.

This probably won’t change. The Democrats have to recognize this is an opportunity to welcome the reasonable Republicans into the party. That will require Democrats moving closer to the center. They must resist the efforts of Republicans and extremists to define them. Rather, they need to carve out a philosophy of supporting Americans who feel betrayed and left behind. They must avoid submitting to the more radical elements of the party who are not widely supported and become the party of the majority, not the few.

This will not be easy, and there will be resistance. However, the possibility to reset our country on a better course exists. These opportunities don’t occur all that often, and the Democrats should seize on this and make a real difference in the direction of America. What a great America they can make.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

