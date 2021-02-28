COLUMN: Democrats must seize the center

Much has been made of the vote by 43 Republican senators to acquit Donald Trump during his recent trial. To most reasonable citizens, both Republicans and Democrats, he should have been convicted. Had this been a private person, say a gang leader, there is little doubt a jury would have returned a guilty verdict. A person who incites followers to commit heinous acts of violence, terror, and physical harm would receive little sympathy in a court. The argument the leader did not specifically define the desired behavior or perhaps didn’t even want actions to go that far would carry little weight. While Trump may not have laid out precise plans for the insurrection, he spent months lying, cajoling, and encouraging the susceptible. As we have heard so often, words and actions have consequences. Yet 43 Republicans voted to acquit.
A common explanation is the 43 were fearful of Trump’s power not only over his rabid followers but more broadly over most Republicans. The senators feared that power could be used against them come election time. In their minds, a vote to acquit would ingratiate them to Trump. It’s a plausible viewpoint, but I don’t think it’s entirely accurate.
For example, why would Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley fear Trump? Ernst is not up for re-election for another six years, an eternity in politics. Grassley will be 89 if he runs for re-election. Trump’s influence or not, will Iowans want him to continue to represent them? Will he be able to last until 95? Maybe not. Yet both voted to acquit.
I think a better explanation of the vote is not fear, but that 43 senators actually like Trump and support and agree with what he does: fiscal irresponsibility, removing worker protections, polluting the environment, ignoring climate change, ignoring international agreements, gutting Obamacare, and so many more actions, not to mention his nastiness and refusal to return the loyalty he demands. So let me repeat: The 43 like what he does. And perhaps more importantly, many if not most Republican voters feel the same way. Trump has given voice to what they think but have been conditioned to not say. They love him for it. It’s a sad comment and gives insight into the current schism in the party. Traditional Republicans are in angst over the control exerted by Trump and his followers.
This probably won’t change. The Democrats have to recognize this is an opportunity to welcome the reasonable Republicans into the party. That will require Democrats moving closer to the center. They must resist the efforts of Republicans and extremists to define them. Rather, they need to carve out a philosophy of supporting Americans who feel betrayed and left behind. They must avoid submitting to the more radical elements of the party who are not widely supported and become the party of the majority, not the few.
This will not be easy, and there will be resistance. However, the possibility to reset our country on a better course exists. These opportunities don’t occur all that often, and the Democrats should seize on this and make a real difference in the direction of America. What a great America they can make.
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.