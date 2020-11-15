COLUMN: Democrats' message should sell

The defeat of Donald Trump by Joe Biden was welcomed by almost 76 million voters, 4.3 million more than voted for Donald Trump. Celebrations were widespread, peaceful, and understandable. However, Democrats should step back and take a closer look at the election. They lost seats in the House, failed to flip the Senate, and lost a lot of local elections. It is obvious they are doing a poor job getting out their message.
There is little doubt the Republicans successfully painted Democrats with paint provided by a minority of Democrats. Let’s look at some of the weapons used against them, beginning with “defunding the police.” This position was a result of the questionable actions by police against African Americans in several cities. The phrase simply means reducing police department budgets and redistributing those funds toward essential social services that are often underfunded. It does not mean abolishing police protection. In fact, most Democrats want to keep or even increase police budgets and allocate more money for training police officers. Democrats should have utilized a better term.
Then there’s the environment weapon, the Green New Deal. Unquestionably, we need to do something about climate change. Without going into detail here, climate change is going to have serous negative consequences on our future lifestyles and must be dealt with. We must begin with a plan to systematically reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. But, it can not be done too rapidly or the resulting disruption to our economy could be severe. However, it still must be done, and if you want reassurance on this talk to your kids. They recognize its importance. Democrats need to make environmental changes a high priority but in a reasonable manner. Impatience and extremism on this is not a virtue.
We saw many Democratic candidates villainized by the term socialism. To begin, few people really understand that socialism and democracy are quite compatible. It’s a term that has become a nasty insult to politicians. We need to recognize most Americans want social programs and actually fight to keep them — Social Security, Medicare, aid to farmers, and public education to name just a few are popular programs. And they are provided not by the private sector but by government. Whether you like it or not, that’s socialism, and it’s certainly not the destruction of but rather an aid to capitalism.
These are just a few of the many ways good ideas supported by Democrats have been weaponized by Republicans. Going forward, Democrats must do two things. First, get out an accurate message.
Better policing, a clean environment, and social programs are good and popular ideas. Don’t let them be misunderstood.
Second, Democrats must ensure the extreme ideas of some people don’t become imputed to the entire party. Ideas put forth by a minority of the party are not what most Democrats want or believe.
Most Democrats, like most Americans, are pretty moderate. If Joe Biden remains true to his long-held moderate beliefs and resists pressure from the far left (or the far right as well), he will go a long way toward his objective of bringing the country closer together.
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.
