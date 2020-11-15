COLUMN: Democrats' message should sell

The defeat of Donald Trump by Joe Biden was welcomed by almost 76 million voters, 4.3 million more than voted for Donald Trump. Celebrations were widespread, peaceful, and understandable. However, Democrats should step back and take a closer look at the election. They lost seats in the House, failed to flip the Senate, and lost a lot of local elections. It is obvious they are doing a poor job getting out their message.

There is little doubt the Republicans successfully painted Democrats with paint provided by a minority of Democrats. Let’s look at some of the weapons used against them, beginning with “defunding the police.” This position was a result of the questionable actions by police against African Americans in several cities. The phrase simply means reducing police department budgets and redistributing those funds toward essential social services that are often underfunded. It does not mean abolishing police protection. In fact, most Democrats want to keep or even increase police budgets and allocate more money for training police officers. Democrats should have utilized a better term.