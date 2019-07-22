The only thing hotter than the health care debate in the Democratic presidential primary last week was the temperatures in Iowa.
Gosh, it was hot, wasn’t it? I can’t wait until we’re closer to the caucuses and complaining about how cold it is.
But while the temperatures will eventually cool off, don’t expect the same to happen with the Democrats’ health care debate any time soon. This discussion seems destined to have staying power.
It’s not surprising the presidential hopefuls want to connect with potential caucus-goers on what is, from talking to them at campaign events, their top issue. Last week gave them that opportunity with the series of forums hosted by the AARP and Des Moines Register, and Bernie Sanders’ speech on his “Medicare for All” proposal.
The candidates are starting to distinguish themselves — and their health care plans — as this caucus campaign wears on. The buzz words “affordable, quality access” are no longer sufficient as candidates are unveiling specific policy proposals with varied levels of details.
Some lanes seem to be forming, with candidates like Sanders and Elizabeth Warren proposing Medicare for All; others like Cory Booker and Kamala Harris are proposing more modest steps in the interim en route to Medicare for All, and still others like Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar are calling for expansion of the Affordable Care Act through the addition of a public option.
The devil is in Iowa — it was hot this week, I tell you — and in the details. The candidates should and will face further questions about their health care plans. Will they lower premiums and co-pays? How will they impact current government programs like Medicare and Medicaid? How would they be financed? And is there any hope of getting any of these plans passed without unified Democratic control?
You have free articles remaining.
We still have about 200 days until the Iowa caucuses. So there is plenty of time for the candidates to face those questions.
One debate that will be interesting to watch unfold is what kind of health care policy will best serve the Democratic candidate in next year’s general election.
Some candidates, including John Delaney and Michael Bennet, have argued the Democrats should not embrace Medicare for All. Delaney has gone so far as to say if the Democrats campaign on Medicare for All in 2020, they will lose again to President Donald Trump.
Republicans already are hammering the term socialism to argue against the Democrats’ proposals. A candidate who embraces a government-run health care program could feed into that narrative.
Sanders argues a majority of Americans will embrace Medicare for All because it detaches from insurance companies that are built to profit, and because, he says, it would eliminate premiums, deductibles and co-pays.
Electability, whatever that means to each individual voter, is one of the top qualities Democrats are looking for in a nominee. It’s easy to imagine a candidate’s health care policy making up a large share of voters’ electability formula.
Whether that favors one type of health care plan over another remains to be seen, and it is something reporters like yours truly will be asking about at campaign events in the weeks and months ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.