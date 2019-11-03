While some Democrats are bemoaning the overcrowded presidential field, I see great benefit to it. They have many candidates to choose from covering a wide variety of policies and plans.
For example, if you want a Washington outsider with significant business experience, look no further than Tom Steyer. He is a self-made businessman who received little or no inheritance to start with. While he has been active in the Democratic Party, he never served in Washington. He was among the first people to call for an impeachment investigation into Trump. After leaving his company, he launched NextGen America, a nonprofit organization that supports reasonable positions on climate change, immigration, health care, and education. He has pledged to give half his wealth to charitable causes in his lifetime.
Want an experienced public servant? You have Joe Biden. He started as a city councilperson and went on to serve 36 years in the U.S. Senate. That was followed by eight years as vice president to Barack Obama. He is friends with many members of Congress from both parties and knows how to get things done. He advocates for action on climate change and civil rights for all people. Looking for a policy oriented academic? Elizabeth Warren is for you. She was a law school professor and has authored or co-authored eleven books. She has taught at many prestigious law schools including Pennsylvania and Harvard. Perhaps more than any other candidate she has a detailed plan for dealing with almost every issue facing our country. And she understands them all.
Maybe a young, energetic, smart, newbie? Mayor Pete Buttigieg has the right stuff. At 37, he is by far the youngest candidate. He graduated from Harvard and then from Oxford on a Rhodes Scholarship, which has an overall global acceptance rate of 0.7%, making it one of the most competitive scholarships in the world. He also is a combat veteran, serving in Afghanistan where he was decorated for his service. He also is a supporter of actions to deal with climate change and rivals Warren on detailed policy prescriptions.
If you lean more left, Bernie Sanders is your man. Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, has served in government since 1981. Currently a senator from Vermont, he works tirelessly for reducing both the income and wealth inequality that has been getting worse in recent years. He supports increased taxation on the highest income brackets and corporations. He wants a single-payer health care system guaranteeing basic health care for all. He also recognizes the need for action on climate change. He has suggested a student loan forgiveness program along with free tuition. These are just a few of the many candidates. They all are highly qualified and varied in positions. Others I would have mentioned except for space are equally good. As I said, the Democrats are lucky to have such a large menu of great candidates to choose from. Some might say it’s unfortunate none have experience hosting a reality TV show, but I doubt that is really necessary.
