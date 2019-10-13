It’s time for the Democratic leadership to get over its inordinate fear of the so-called Trump base. This base represents about 30-35% of voters, and the reality is there is almost nothing Democrats can do to reduce that. Yet, they have a constant fear calling out Trump for his bullying, lies, fact-bending, and nastiness will energize his base.
Here’s a news flash: This base is always energized, and if they slip just a little Trump holds another pep rally and stirs them up again. They are this way not because of Trump, but because they are unwilling to accept anything as true that they don’t like.
For example, 60% of Republicans don’t believe Trump even mentioned Biden in his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a national Monmouth University poll. Now, think of this: A summary of the conversation approved and released by Trump himself shows Trump mentioned Biden’s name at least three times.
Trump is proud of his assertion he did nothing wrong by asking Zelensky to investigate Biden and said the conversation was “perfect.” Yet, his supporters don’t believe he mentioned Biden’s name? What do these people think? An alien imposter imported from another planet was the Trump on TV? Democrats cleverly created a CGI image of Trump bragging about the conversation? Hard to fathom this kind of thinking.
Democrats should just write off these people as impossible to reason with. They have been marginalized not by Democratic behavior but by their own refusal to think or reason. Gullibly buying Trump’s constant “fake news” explanation for anything negative about him, they simply will not ever be reached. Forget about them, and don’t waste time or effort trying to reason with the unreasonable.
I was raised to be open to other points of view and respect those who disagree with me. I firmly believe there is a legitimate conservative point of view, and I even agree with some aspects of it. I have conservative Republican friends, and we get along fine even when we discuss politics. But when they start disputing facts, even those facts confirmed by Trump or Fox News commentators, enough is enough. Their reluctance to think with their heads instead of their hearts is simply breathtaking.
I spent almost 50 years of my life trying to educate people to think critically, investigate, and rely on credible sources. But, Trump and Fox news have repeatedly proven themselves noncredible. Yet, nothing can change the minds of the Trump base, so as I said, forget about them. It’s a lost cause.
A final point: Republicans should be worrying about the Democratic base. This is a group that is so disgusted with Trump and the latest revelation of his working with foreign leaders to help his re-election that they are energized too. Recall the midterm elections, when that base began to rise up. We can only hope it does even more so in 2020, not just at the presidential level but for all elected offices.
It’s time to make America better than it has been the last four years. Let’s hope so.
