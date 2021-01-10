Column: Democracy-loving conservatives must split from GOP

Almost 200 top business executives, many of them heavy donors to the Republican Party, issued a letter urging Congress to certify Joe Biden’s win and cooperate in the transition to the new administration.

A new center-right party could attract some of the former Republicans who’ve turned independent in recent years. Last year, for the first time, more Americans were registered as independent than Republican. Many of them could conceivably join a traditional party more resembling the one they left.

The spectacle of Trump enforcers menacing good Republicans cannot have enhanced party membership. Trump scraped the bottom when he delivered a Mafia-style threat of criminal action against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger if he didn’t throw the state’s election results his way. (That creep show certainly could have enhanced the Democrats’ vote counts in the U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia.)

And what about moderate Democrats? They’re known to split tickets. All six New England states have become reliably blue in national elections, yet three of them have very popular Republican governors. Same story in Maryland. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, for one, probably wouldn’t mind a different party ID.