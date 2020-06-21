COLUMN: Definition of justice is constant

A number of years ago this space entertained an interesting thought.
If it is necessary to add an adjective to “justice,” then we were experiencing a distortion of reality and perhaps even the creation of an abomination. Upon reading this, one person almost went into anaphylactic shock. It was like suggesting to a 10th century Christian that their concept of the Godhead might not be correct.
When someone speaks of social justice, it usually means they advocate some form of injustice. When people use terms like eco-justice, we know we are not experiencing a thoughtful idea. We are hearing the expression of someone who is mimicking tired revolutionary blather for some cause.
We are experiencing the politicization of ideas that would be better served with politics set aside.
The next time you hear “justice” containing a prefix, demand a definition of “justice.”
Ask what it is.
It will probably be defined as an unassailable term to suggest equality, and if the person is practically illiterate, “equality” will typically refer to outcomes rather than precursors. Basically, social justice is achieved when outcomes are equal. Since that will never occur under free conditions, those who use the term will typically advocate for the creation of a system that will restrict freedom.
However, another valid synonym of justice is “fairness.”
Unfortunately, fairness and equality of outcomes hardly ever coincide.
The personification of justice is usually a blindfolded woman holding scales and a sword.
Justice is also another word for reasonableness, or even validity, in which case, the term “social” justice, as used, becomes almost an oxymoron.
If this exercise gets you nowhere, ask for a definition of “justice” decoupled from politics. This will be a novel idea for many who have bought into the idea that everything is political, and only a political force is strong enough to create equality.
This is unfortunate, because if the concepts of equity, fairness, legitimacy, and reasonableness cannot be disassociated from politics, then we, as a society, are in deep trouble.
If “fairness” means something different for a Democrat than it does for a Republican, then we are either experiencing the breakup of a culture and/or the purposeful dismantling of the social order for immediate political gain.
If “reasonableness” is a different concept for conservatives than it is for liberals, then it is time for some serious thought about who we are becoming.
The use of an adjective before the word “justice” implies the speaker or writer is either making power demands or believes society is so shattered it cannot agree on the basic concepts that are the foundational glue holding the society together.
The poor woman so many years ago who almost swooned at the idea someone would label “social” justice as an abomination probably thought the writer was an enemy of equality. Not so. The words “social” or “eco” added to justice are political demands for an abolishment of freedom, the ideals of true justice, and a call for the eventual denial of cultural unity.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
