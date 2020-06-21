COLUMN: Definition of justice is constant

However, another valid synonym of justice is “fairness.”

Unfortunately, fairness and equality of outcomes hardly ever coincide.

The personification of justice is usually a blindfolded woman holding scales and a sword.

Justice is also another word for reasonableness, or even validity, in which case, the term “social” justice, as used, becomes almost an oxymoron.

If this exercise gets you nowhere, ask for a definition of “justice” decoupled from politics. This will be a novel idea for many who have bought into the idea that everything is political, and only a political force is strong enough to create equality.

This is unfortunate, because if the concepts of equity, fairness, legitimacy, and reasonableness cannot be disassociated from politics, then we, as a society, are in deep trouble.

If “fairness” means something different for a Democrat than it does for a Republican, then we are either experiencing the breakup of a culture and/or the purposeful dismantling of the social order for immediate political gain.

If “reasonableness” is a different concept for conservatives than it is for liberals, then it is time for some serious thought about who we are becoming.