University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook recently outlined some of the progress being made at the university. Tuition for in-state students has been frozen, and the school has some of the highest retention and graduation rates of similar universities.
In other words, the school is fulfilling its promise to students that it cares and is willing to go the extra mile for their benefit, all of which is laudable.
These very successes, however, point out some failures of our college education systems.
Modern students carry massive debt loads. The tuition at top schools across the nation is in the $50,000-a-year range, but few people stop and ask the pertinent question.
Why does a university education cost so much?
Tuition could not only be frozen; it could be reduced. Students are paying for an extensive and very expensive social agenda, which may be useful, but is only tangentially related to most students’ actual education.
As an example, tuition could be reduced by $300 per student at UNI by eliminating the school’s football program.
While many express interest in reducing the increasing costs of a college degree, my experience has been no one is really interested in reducing the cost. Parents and students simply assume higher education will be overly expensive. Educators cannot imagine reducing costs because, to them, education problems can only be solved with more money, not less.
The second point deals with retention rates.
College ranking systems like those of the US News & World Report utilize an interesting matrix. Over 20% of their ranking is based on retention and graduate rates. In other words, the higher the proportion of first-year students who eventually graduate, the higher the school is ranked. While this is a logical and caring measure, it can have an interesting downside.
A perfect school would graduate every student that enrolled, but what type of academic rigor would allow that to happen?
A university could say its entrance requirement guarantees every student has the ability to graduate, but then why is that school not raising the bar and demanding more from its students?
I had a professor once who made himself very unpopular all across the nation by publishing his research. He maintained a good school was one that made the most of its students based on the difference between the entering freshman and the graduating senior. In other words, what did the school do with the students it was given?
He found the best universities in America based on this measure were not the ones at which everyone graduated, or the ones at which only the elite would be admitted. Using this rule, the best universities turned out to be the Iowa States of the nation. These were the schools that turned average kids into agricultural and manufacturing experts, venture capitalists, judges and even presidents.
They didn’t charge a fortune for enrollment and they washed out students who couldn’t or wouldn’t maintain their standards.
